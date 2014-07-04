Athletics 4, Blue Jays 1: Sonny Gray pitched seven stellar innings of one-run ball as host Oakland halted a three-game losing streak.

Nate Freiman and John Jaso delivered RBI doubles and Alberto Callaspo also drove in a run as the Athletics won for the 11th time in their last 14 home games. Gray (8-3) allowed four hits and struck out five and Sean Doolittle fanned a pair in the ninth for his 12th save.

Josh Thole had a pair of hits but also committed a passed ball and was doubled off first base in the eighth inning for Toronto, which had its modest two-game winning streak snapped. R.A Dickey (6-8) lost his fourth consecutive start, yielding four runs - two earned - on six hits over eight innings.

Oakland answered a disputed run by the Blue Jays in the top of the second by scoring twice in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Freiman and a passed ball that allowed Stephen Vogt to score. The Athletics, who played the game under protest, added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth when Jaso ripped an RBI double down the right-field line and scored on Callaspo’s sacrifice fly.

Toronto loaded the bases with one out in the second inning when Anthony Gose grounded to first baseman Freiman, who tagged out Munenori Kawasaki, only to have the umpire put up the safe sign. Freiman fired home and Vogt, thinking the force was still on, stepped on the plate and didn’t bother to tag Edwin Encarnacion. The play was reviewed and Kawasaki was called out, negating the force at the plate and allowing the run to score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Athletics LF Yoenis Cespedes went 0-for-4 to bring an end to his 15-game hitting streak, but Encarnacion extended his streak to 11 games. ... Blue Jays CF Colby Rasmus was not in the lineup due to a wrist injury while Athletics 3B Josh Donaldson sat out his second straight game with back stiffness. ... The Athletics finalized an agreement Thursday on a 10-year extension, pending formal approval by the Oakland City Council, to remain at O.co Coliseum.