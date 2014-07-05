Athletics 1, Blue Jays 0 (12): Nick Punto’s one-out double in the 12th and a misplay by left fielder Melky Cabrera allowed Derek Morris to score the winning run from first base as host Oakland made it two straight wins over Toronto.

Norris led off the 12th by drawing a walk off Chad Jenkins (0-1) and, one out later, Punto doubled into the left corner. Cabrera was unable to field the ball cleanly as Norris raced home to give the Athletics their 11th win in their last 14 home games.

Dan Otero (7-1), Oakland’s sixth reliever, pitched a scoreless inning for the win as Oakland won its longest 1-0 game since beating the Blue Jays in 14 innings on July 20, 2004. Jenkins endured the loss after two innings of one-hit relief.

Coco Crisp singled and matched Norris with a pair of walks for the Athletics, who improved to a major league-best 53-33. Steve Tolleson and Muninori Kawasaki had two hits each for Toronto, which dropped a half-game behind Baltimore for first place in the American League East.

Blue Jays rookie Marcus Stroman struck out seven and gave up three hits over seven scoreless innings while counterpart Tommy Milano ran his unbeaten streak to 11 starts with six innings of four-hit ball. Ironically, Cabrera had made the defensive play of the game with a diving catch of Yoenis Cespedes flyout with two on and two outs in the third inning to keep the game scoreless.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Athletics 1B Brandon Moss sprained his left ankle while hitting into an inning-ending double play in the eighth inning and was replaced by Alberto Callaspo in the field ... Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion went 0-for-3 and had his hitting streak snapped at 11 games while RF Brad Glenn was hitless in four at-bats and is 0-for-13 to start his major-league career. ... Athletics LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, pitched a scoreless seventh inning in his first appearance since May 17, 2013. ... Blue Jays hitting coach Kevin Seitzer was ejected by home plate umpire Vic Carapazza for arguing balls and strikes.