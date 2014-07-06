Athletics 5, Blue Jays 1: Scott Kazmir worked seven strong innings and Josh Donaldson homered as host Oakland posted its third straight victory.

Craig Gentry and Jed Lowrie each recorded two hits and an RBI while Coco Crisp also drove in a run for the Athletics, who can complete a four-game sweep behind newly acquired ace Jeff Samardzija on Sunday. Kazmir (10-3) improved to 6-1 at home this season after allowing just one run and three hits while striking out eight.

Edwin Encarnacion exited with an injury after plating the lone run for the Blue Jays, who have lost six of their last eight contests. Melky Cabrera notched two hits and Mark Buehrle (10-6) yielded three runs and 10 hits in six innings as his winless streak reached six starts.

Toronto jumped out to an early lead as Jose Reyes opened the game with a single and moved to third on Cabrera’s base hit before scoring on a groundout by Encarnacion, who suffered a right quadriceps injury on the play. Oakland left the bases loaded in the second before knotting the contest an inning later on Donaldson’s two-out solo homer.

The Athletics staged a two-out rally in the fourth to move ahead as Alberto Callaspo doubled and Stephen Vogt walked before Crisp and Gentry delivered back-to-back RBI singles for a 3-1 advantage. Lowrie created breathing room in the eighth, plating Nate Freiman with a double and scoring on a passed ball later in the frame.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland LHP Tommy Milone was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday to make room for newcomers Samardzija and Jason Hammel, who were acquired from the Chicago Cubs. ... Athletics 1B Brandon Moss sat out Saturday’s game after spraining his left ankle the night before. ... Oakland LF Yoenis Cespedes was hitless in four at-bats and is 0-for-12 over the first three games of the series following a 15-game hitting streak. ... Toronto DH Jose Bautista recorded one of his team’s five hits, extending his modest streak to five contests.