Athletics 4, Blue Jays 2: Jeff Samardzija pitched seven strong innings in his Oakland debut as the host Athletics completed a four-game sweep of Toronto.

Samardzija (3-7) struck out five and allowed one run and four hits in his first outing since coming over in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Eric O‘Flaherty worked a perfect eighth to get the ball to Sean Doolittle, who gave up one run in the ninth before securing his 13th save.

Drew Hutchison (6-7) took the loss, giving up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Jed Lowrie had two hits and scored twice and John Jaso and Craig Gentry each added two hits and an RBI for Oakland, which wrapped up its first four-game sweep of the Blue Jays since May 22-24, 1981.

The A’s staked Samardzija to an early lead on Gentry’s RBI single in the second and tacked on two more in the fourth on run-scoring singles from Nate Freiman and Jaso. After allowing hits to two of the game’s first three batters, Samardzija didn’t allow another one until the sixth, when Jose Reyes singled and Munenori Kawasaki doubled ahead of Melky Cabrera’s RBI groundout.

Pinch hitter Derek Norris knocked in an insurance run in the eighth, scoring Gentry with a double. Steve Tolleson led off the ninth with a solo blast to cut the margin back to two, but Doolittle retired the next three batters to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion had an MRI and was diagnosed with a right quadriceps strain after suffering the injury Saturday night. … The Blue Jays claimed OF Nolan Reimold off waivers from Baltimore and designated OF Brad Glenn for assignment. … Oakland 1B/OF Brandon Moss had an MRI on his sore left ankle, which has kept him out of the lineup since injuring the ankle Friday.