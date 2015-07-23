Athletics 4, Blue Jays 3 (10 innings)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Pinch-hitter Ike Davis’ infield single with two outs in the 10th inning scored Josh Reddick from third base Wednesday night, giving the Oakland Athletics a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The victory came five innings after A’s manager Bob Melvin was ejected from the game. Melvin nonetheless was credited with his 369th win as A’s manager, moving him into third place on the Oakland list.

Reddick, a late-game replacement, set up Davis’ heroics with an opposite-field double with one out in the 10th off the Blue Jays’ sixth pitcher, right-hander Roberto Osuna (1-4).

Reddick took third on third baseman Brett Lawrie’s grounder to shortstop before Davis’ grounder toward left field was stabbed by a diving Blue Jays shortstop Jose Reyes.

But Reyes’ throw to first was deemed a bit too late, a call that passed video-replay inspection in New York.

The game-winning hit was the fifth of Davis’ career.

Right-hander Fernando Rodriguez (1-1), Oakland’s fourth pitcher, got the win after pitching a perfect top of the 10th.

A’s right-hander Sonny Gray was three outs away from becoming the American League’s fifth 11-game winner before the Blue Jays rallied for a tying run in the top of the ninth inning against Oakland closer Tyler Clippard.

After allowing a double to Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis and two walks to load the bases with no outs, Clippard struck out Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson before issuing a game-tying walk to right fielder Jose Bautista.

Melvin was ejected during a two-run fifth inning that broke a 1-1 tie and gave the home team a lead it held until the top of the ninth.

First baseman Stephen Vogt and right fielder Jake Smolinski had RBIs in the tie-breaking inning.

The loss snapped a modest two-game winning streak for the Blue Jays.

Gray nearly recorded an 11th win despite giving up nine hits in seven innings. The hit total matched the most he’s given up in a game since April 17.

Blue Jays left fielder Danny Valencia hit a solo homer in the seventh inning.

Left-hander Felix Doubront (1-1) couldn’t finish Oakland’s difference-making fifth inning. He left after 4 2/3 innings, having allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits. He walked two and struck out one.

Vogt, center fielder Billy Burns and catcher Josh Phegley had two hits apiece for the A‘s, who were out-hit 12-11 by the Blue Jays.

Martin had three singles for the Blue Jays (48-48), who retained second place in the AL East despite the loss. Valencia and Donaldson, playing his second game in Oakland following an offseason trade, added two hits apiece.

Melvin’s ejection occurred after the first pitch thrown to Vogt in the fifth inning was called a strike by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. A’s center fielder Billy Burns, who singled on the previous pitch, stole second on the play.

Melvin’s complaint appeared to focus on Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin, who stepped into the right-handed-hitters’ batter’s box during Doubront’s delivery as if he were expecting a pitchout.

Two pitches later, Vogt singled to center field to score Burns, giving the A’s a 2-1 lead.

A sacrifice fly by right fielder Jake Smolinski later in the inning increased the margin to 3-1.

NOTES: RHP Drew Hutchison, the Blue Jays’ scheduled starter for Thursday, was ill Wednesday, leaving his availability in doubt. Toronto manager John Gibbons said RHP R.A. Dickey would be pushed up a day to start if Hutchison were unable to go. ... The Blue Jays assigned veteran RHP Joba Chamberlain and INF/OF Ty Kelly to Triple-A Buffalo. Chamberlain was signed as a free agent and Kelly was claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals. ... Gibbons also announced that RHP Aaron Sanchez would make a second injury-rehab relief appearance at Buffalo on Thursday, after which the club would consider reinstating him this weekend or when they return home next week. ... The A’s were a winner in the Competitive Balance Lottery on Wednesday, landing the second pick after the first round in the 2016 amateur draft. Only teams in the 10 smallest markets and/or with the 10 smallest revenues were eligible for extra picks.