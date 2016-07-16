Athletics power past visiting Blue Jays

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Khris Davis, Josh Reddick and Stephen Vogt hit home runs, powering the Oakland A's to an 8-7 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

Davis hit a two-run blast in the fifth inning, his 20th homer of the season. Vogt followed with a solo shot, his eighth home run. Reddick hit his sixth home run of the season, a solo blast in the third.

Davis went 3-for-4, drove in three runs and scored once, while Vogt went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and scored twice. Reddick went 2-for-2 with an RBI, walked twice and scored four runs, including the game-winner.

The A's snapped a 7-7 tie with a run in the seventh but needed a video review and an overturned call to grab an 8-7 lead.

Reddick walked with two outs and moved to second on Davis' single. Vogt then lined a single, but center fielder Kevin Pillar threw a strike to catcher Russell Martin, and home plate umpire Mark Wegner called a sliding Reddick out in a close play.

A's manager Bob Melvin, as well as first baseman Yonder Alonso, had been ejected by Wegner in the bottom of the fourth inning for arguing a called third strike, but bench coach Mark Kotsay challenged the out call on Reddick. After a review of 2:56, the call was overturned and Reddick was ruled safe.

A's rookie right-hander Daniel Mengden gave up seven runs (six earned) on six hits and lasted only 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two, walked three and threw two wild pitches. Mengden, who took a no-decision, is 1-4 with a 5.54 ERA in his first seven career starts.

A's relievers Liam Hendriks, John Axford, Marc Rzeczynski, Ryan Dull and Ryan Madson combined to blank Toronto over the final 5 2/3 innings. Madson pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save. Dull (3-2) pitched a scoreless 1 2/3 innings for the win.

Blues Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits, including three home runs over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one in a no-decision.

Brett Cecil (0-6) allowed a run in the seventh and took the loss.

Melvin and Alonso were ejected by home in the fourth after Alonso struck out looking. Alonso started arguing and was quickly tossed of the game as Melvin raced out of the dugout. An angry Melvin got the hook seconds later. The ejections were the first this season for Melvin and Alonso.

Jed Lowrie singled with one out in the second inning, moved to second on Reddick's walk and scored on Davis' single to center, giving Oakland a 1-0 lead. Reddick scored when Vogt grounded out to make it 2-0.

Toronto cut Oakland's lead to 2-1 in the second and scored two more runs in the third. Devon Travis led off with a single, and Mengden issued back-to-back walks with one out to load the bases. Mengden uncorked a run-scoring wild pitch, and Michael Saunders hit a sacrifice fly.

Oakland answered with a run in bottom of the third on Reddick's home run to center with two outs, but Toronto scored four times in the fourth to take a 7-3 lead.

Troy Tulowitzki grounded a leadoff single to center and moved to second when Mengden walked Justin Smoak. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Pillar and Travis hit back-to-back RBI singles, Ezequiel Carrera brought in another run with a groundout, and Josh Donaldson lined a run-scoring single to right, knocking Mengden out of the game.

The A's scored a run in the bottom of the inning on Jake Smolinski's RBI single with two outs. Davis hit a two-run homer with two outs and Vogt followed with a solo shot, ending Stroman's night.

NOTES: Oakland recalled 3B/1B Ryon Healy from Triple-A Nashville and optioned OF Billy Burns to the Sounds. Healy made his major league debut and started at third Friday in place of UTIL Danny Valencia, who will see more time at first base, designated hitter and possibly left field. ... A's OF Jake Smolinski started in center field and is expected to get the majority of playing time there in place of Coco Crisp, A's manager Bob Melvin said. Crisp served as the DH on Friday. ... A's LHP Rich Hill (blister on left middle finger) missed his scheduled start Friday, but he threw before the game and will start Sunday against Toronto, Melvin said. ... Toronto RHP Marco Estrada (sore back) will be activated from the disabled list and return to the rotation July 22 when the Blue Jays host Seattle, manager John Gibbons said. ... Blue Jays OF Jose Bautista (hyper-extended big toe, left foot) still has no target date for his return, but Gibbons said he's hitting off a tee and making progress. "He said he's feeling pretty good," Gibbons said.