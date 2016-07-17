Healy, Davis flex muscle to power A's past Blue Jays

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rookie Ryon Healy belted a three-run homer for his first major-league hit, Khris Davis launched two solo shots and right-hander Sonny Gray ended his seven-game losing streak as the host Oakland Athletics posted a 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Gray (4-8) gave up three runs on six hits over six innings and won for the first time since April 22 at Toronto. He struck out two, walked four and threw 102 pitches, 53 of those coming in the first two innings.

Healy went 0-for-4 on Friday in his major-league debut, but sent R.A. Dickey's 2-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a three-run homer in his first at-bat to give Oakland a 4-2 lead in the second inning. Healy hit a 66-mph Eephus pitch from Dickey, who relies primarily on a knuckleball. Healy added a single in the seventh inning.

The A's beat Toronto for the second straight day and can sweep the three-game series with a victory Sunday afternoon.

Davis led off the second with a home run and went deep again in the sixth with two outs. He has three home runs in the first two games of the series against Toronto and 22 for the season.

Edwin Encarnacion belted a solo shot in the third for his 24th home run of the season for Toronto. Justin Smoak led off the ninth with his 10th homer, cutting Oakland's lead to 5-4.

Josh Thole had two hits, including a two-run double in the second.

After Gray exited, Ryan Dull pitched a flawless seventh and John Axford a perfect eighth, but Smoak sent Ryan Madson's 2-2 pitch over the right-center wall to lead off the ninth. Madson retired the next three batters in order for his 19th save.

Dickey (7-10) gave up five runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out four, walked three and allowed three home runs, one off his season high. Dickey had allowed just one home run in his past two starts, both wins.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the top of the second when Troy Tulowitzki hit a leadoff double, Darwin Barney walked with two outs and Thole lined a two-run double down the right-field line.

Oakland answered with four runs in the bottom of the second. Davis led off with a home run to deep left-center off Dickey. Stephen Vogt lined a single to right, Marcus Semien walked and Healy hammered a three-run homer to left.

Toronto cut Oakland's lead to 4-3 in the third on Encarnacion's home run, a leadoff blast to left-center off Gray.

Davis hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the sixth, sending Dickey's first-pitch knuckleball high and deep into the right-center seats, extending Oakland's lead to 5-3.

The A's appeared to extend their lead to 6-3 in the seventh when Healy singled and Semien scored from second, beating left fielder Michael Saunders' throw to Thole. But Semien was ruled out after video review.

NOTES: Blue Jays 1B Justin Smoak agreed to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2019. Smoak will make $4.125 million in each of the next two seasons. The club option is for $6 million with a buyout of $250,000. "We love Toronto, me and my family," Smoak said. "We wanted to stay here for as long as we can and I'm just happy to get something done." ... A's C Josh Phegley, who had right knee surgery on July 5, might be able to resume baseball activities next week, manager Bob Melvin said. "Working hard on his rehab and responding really well," Melvin said. ... Blue Jays backup C Josh Thole, as usual, was in the starting lineup Saturday with knuckleball pitcher R.A. Dickey on the mound. Thole has been behind the plate for all 20 of Dickey's starts this season. ... A's LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) has yet to resume throwing since going on the disabled list on June 26, but he said he is making progress. According to Melvin, Doolittle might play catch next week.