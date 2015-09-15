Preview: Blue Jays at Braves

The Toronto Blue Jays spent the weekend in direct competition with the team closest to them in the standings and came out with a convincing series win. The challenge now will be to bring that same energy when the Blue Jays continue their road trip with the opener of a three-game series at the lowly Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Toronto took three of four from the New York Yankees to open a 3 1/2-game lead in the American League East heading into play Monday but were shut out 5-0 in the finale Sunday while playing without injured shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. The former All-Star is expected to be out 2-3 weeks after suffering a fractured shoulder blade in a collision on Saturday, removing a big bat from the Blue Jays’ league-leading offense down the stretch. The Braves are looking for any signs of life and fell for the 24th time in the last 27 games when the New York Mets capped off a four-game sweep with a 10-7 victory in 10 innings Sunday. Atlanta will send Julio Teheran to the mound to oppose struggling veteran Mark Buehrle on Tuesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (14-7, 3.72 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (10-7, 4.38)

Buehrle is famous for his durability but had his start pushed back three days and received a cortisone shot in his ailing left shoulder on Wednesday. The 36-year-old suffered through his shortest outing of the season on Sept. 7, when he was reached for five runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings to suffer a loss at Boston. Buehrle struggled in his last start against an NL opponent, yielding four runs and seven hits in four innings at lowly Philadelphia on Aug. 19.

Teheran owns one of Atlanta’s few recent wins after holding the Phillies to one run and four hits in seven innings Wednesday. The Colombia native has posted a quality start in seven of his last eight outings. The lone loss in that span came against an AL foe, when the Yankees knocked Teheran around for eight runs and nine hits – three home runs – in 4 1/3 innings on Aug. 30.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Blue Jays acquired veteran INF Darwin Barney from the Los Angeles Dodgers to help fill the void left by Tulowitzki.

2. The Braves have lost 12 straight home games – the longest home skid for the franchise since moving to Atlanta in 1966.

3. Toronto RF Jose Bautista is 7-for-17 with five RBIs and five runs scored in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 9, Braves 5