Preview: Blue Jays at Braves

The Atlanta Braves have won three consecutive games against the Toronto Blue Jays heading into Thursday’s home contest, but are holding their breath after slugging first baseman Freddie Freeman left Wednesday’s 8-4 victory when he was hit by a pitch on the left wrist. Freeman, who started the day leading the National League in homers while ranking in the top 10 in average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, is scheduled to undergo further testing Thursday.

Toronto pitchers have hit seven Atlanta hitters in the past three games while allowing 27 runs during that stretch, leading to two bench-clearing incidents in Wednesday's contest. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, sidelined since April 21 with a right hamstring injury, may be activated for the series finale as the Blue Jays look to break a three-game losing streak. The Braves are rolling offensively, scoring 39 runs in their past six games while going 5-1 in that span. Right fielder Nick Markakis drove home two runs with a first-inning single Wednesday, and has collected at least one hit in 18 of his past 20 games.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (3-2, 3.33 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (3-3, 4.08)

Stroman has surrendered 33 hits in 31 1/3 innings across his past five starts, but has posted a 2.87 ERA in holding opponents to two runs or fewer four times in that span. The Duke product struck out nine in six innings against Seattle on Saturday in a no-decision, five days after firing six scoreless innings against defending American League champion Cleveland in a victory. Stroman, who threw two complete games in his first four starts of 2017, makes his first career appearance against Atlanta.

Teheran snapped a rough stretch with an outstanding outing Saturday at Miami, allowing three hits with four strikeouts across six scoreless innings. He had surrendered 19 earned runs in 21 1/3 innings in his four previous starts, going 1-3 with an 8.02 ERA and five home runs allowed. Teheran, who is 1-3 with an 8.14 ERA in four home starts this season, has posted a 6.60 ERA with five homers allowed in 15 innings across three career starts against Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto RF Jose Bautista went 3-for-4 with a homer Wednesday, and is hitting .355 with four homers in his past nine games.

2. Atlanta leads the NL with 24 batters hit by a pitch.

3. Braves RF Matt Kemp drew a walk Wednesday, extending his streak of consecutive games reaching base to 21 (the longest active streak in the NL).

PREDICTION: Braves 2, Blue Jays 1