Blue Jays 5, Braves 0

ATLANTA -- Marco Estrada scattered three hits over eight shutout innings and the Toronto Blue Jays connected for three home runs while blanking the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Thursday at Turner Field.

Estrada (13-8) did not allow a runner to reach second base and at one point retired 10 straight batters. He allowed two hits and struck out four in his longest outing since July 19, when he pitched eight shutout innings against Tampa Bay.

The win completed a 6-4 road trip for Toronto and extended its lead in the American League East to 3 1/2 games over the New York Yankees, who were idle.

The Blue Jays got all the runs they needed in the fourth inning, when first baseman Edwin Encarnacion and second baseman Cliff Pennington hit long home runs to produce four runs. Third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a solo homer - his 39th - off reliever Sugar Ray Marimon in the ninth inning. Toronto has hit a league-leading 207 homers.

The losing pitcher was rookie Matt Wisler (5-8), who allowed four runs on nine hits in six innings. Wisler struck out three and walked two. Wisler has lost seven straight and has not won since July 26 at St. Louis.

Roberto Osuna pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Toronto.

Toronto struck for four runs in the fourth on the strength of the long ball. Encarnacion led off the inning with a homer to center field, his 33rd homer and 100th RBI of the year. He joined Jose Bautista and Donaldson with 100 RBIs, the fourth time the Jays have had three players reach that number in a season.

The Blue Jays then got a three-run homer Pennington, his third home run of the year. His blast to right followed singles from catcher Dioner Navarro and shortstop Ryan Goins.

NOTES: Atlanta LHP Manny Banuelos (1-4, 5.13 ERA) underwent successful surgery in Gulf Breeze, Fla., as Dr. James Andrews removed a bone spur in his left elbow. ... Toronto 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) will have exploratory surgery to assess the injury and will miss the rest of the season. ... SS Troy Tulowitzki (cracked scapula and upper back muscle bruises) flew to Boston to have his shoulder examined and determine treatment. ... The Braves offered a note of condolence to the family of former announcer Milo Hamilton, who died Thursday. Hamilton was behind the microphone when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974. ... Toronto returns home Friday for a three-game series against Boston. RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0, 5.40 ERA) has been sick but should make his scheduled against Boston RHP Rick Porcello (8-12, 5.06). Atlanta starts a three-game home series against Philadelphia on Friday. The Braves will start RHP Williams Perez (5-6, 5.36) against Philadelphia LHP Adam Morgan (5-6, 4.60).