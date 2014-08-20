Preview: Blue Jays at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers eye their second consecutive series sweep and sixth straight win overall Wednesday when they wrap up a two-game home set against the struggling Toronto Blue Jays. Despite scoring six runs or more in four of its last five games during a 5-2 road trip, Milwaukee batted only .214 over the seven-game stretch. A return home seemed to suit the Brewers, however, as they struck for a season-high seven doubles in Tuesday’s 6-1 series-opening victory.

In addition to the plethora of extra-base hits - Tuesday marked the 23rd time in club history the team has tallied at least seven doubles – Milwaukee also maintained its 2 ½-lead over St. Louis in the National League Central. The Blue Jays owned a six-game advantage in the American League East in early June, but trail Baltimore by nine games and have fallen 4 1/2 games back for the second wild-card spot in the AL thanks in part to a major-league worst 4-12 mark this month. Toronto’s offense deserves its share of the blame, scoring a league-worst 47 runs in August after ranking third in the category at the end of July.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNET (Toronto), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (9-12, 3.95 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (10-9, 3.09)

Dickey yielded a two-run homer among the seven hits he allowed over six innings last Wednesday, but received no help from his offense in a 2-0 loss in Seattle. The 39-year-old knuckleballer hasn’t enjoyed much luck on the road (a 3-9 record despite a 3.73 ERA) and is tied with San Diego’s Eric Stults for the most losses away for home. Dickey settled for a no-decision the last time he faced the Brewers as a member of the New York Mets in 2011 and is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA in five all-time appearances (three starts) against them.

Nelson, posting his fifth consecutive quality start, settled for a no-decision in his showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Zack Greinke in the Brewers’ 6-3 victory Friday. The Oregon native permitted two runs on six hits in the outing, but is only 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA in five home outings (as opposed to a 1-0 record and 1.54 ERA in two road turns). Nelson, who has dropped three of his last four decisions, will make his ninth career start and face Toronto for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Including Dickey, the last six pitchers Nelson has opposed have combined for six Cy Young Awards and five of baseball’s last seven no-hitters.

2. Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy leads the majors with 42 doubles and is three shy of tying the single-season record by a backstop (Ivan Rodriguez recorded 45 with Texas in 1996).

3. Brewers RHP Jim Henderson underwent right shoulder surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Blue Jays 2