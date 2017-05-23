Preview: Blue Jays at Brewers

Keon Broxton stumbled out of the blocks this season before regaining his footing with an impressive two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 27-year-old has hit the ground running since April 21 and looks to continue that stretch on Tuesday when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Blue Jays in the opener of a two-game interleague series.

Broxton, who belted a solo homer in Milwaukee's 4-3 win over Toronto on April 11 and added an RBI double the following day in a 2-0 triumph, capped a two-hit performance with an RBI double in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs. While Broxton has hit safely in five straight games, teammate Travis Shaw singled on Sunday to push his hit streak to a career-high 11 before belting a two-run homer in the ninth. While Milwaukee has won 10 of its last 13 to vault to the top of the National League Central, Toronto posted just its second victory in seven outings with Sunday's 3-1 triumph over Baltimore to salvage the finale of a three-game series. Devon Travis launched a three-run homer in the first inning, increasing his total this month to 15 extra-base hits with 10 RBIs and as many runs scored.

TV: 7:40 p.m. ET, Sportsnet-1 (Toronto), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Joe Biagini (1-2, 3.41 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (2-2, 3.86)

Biagini was blasted from the onset of his last start, allowing Atlanta to score six runs with the benefit of two walks and a throwing error before the Braves even recorded an out. The 26-year-old regained his composure and retired the next 12 batters he faced. Biagini, who will make his fourth career start on Tuesday, did not permit an earned run in his previous two outings and surrendered a total of six hits over nine innings.

Nelson snapped a five-game winless skid last Tuesday after yielding two runs on seven hits in six innings of a 6-2 triumph at San Diego. The 27-year-old struck out eight for the second straight outing and walked just one against the Padres after permitting four free passes in the previous contest against Boston on May 11. Nelson, who did not face the Blue Jays when the teams met earlier this season, has a 1.15 ERA and held opponents to just a .193 batting average over his last 15 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki could make a return to the lineup for the first time since being sidelined since April 21 with a strained right hamstring.

2. Milwaukee 1B Eric Thames exited Sunday's tilt with a leg cramp but is expected to play in the series opener versus the team that selected him in the seventh round of the 2008 draft.

3. Blue Jays CF Kevin Pillar is 3-for-8 with two runs scored since returning from a two-game suspension for making a homophobic remark toward an Atlanta pitcher.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Blue Jays 2