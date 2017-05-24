Preview: Blue Jays at Brewers

The Toronto Blue Jays attempt to conclude their seven-game road trip with a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon for the finale of their two-game interleague series. Toronto lost three of its first four on the trek but avoided a sweep in Baltimore before edging the Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday.

Kendrys Morales belted a two-run homer to end his eight-game drought while Ryan Goins drove in a run and recorded two hits after going 1-for-26 over his previous eight contests. Milwaukee kicked off a six-game homestand with its second straight loss after winning four in a row. Jonathan Villar followed up a 3-for-4 performance against the Cubs in Chicago on Sunday by delivering a two-run single - one of the Brewers' five hits in the setback. Milwaukee had won three straight and six of its previous seven at home prior to Tuesday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (4-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (2-0, 2.43)

Stroman's unbeaten streak reached six starts on Thursday, when he scattered seven hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a victory at Atlanta while also hitting his first major-league homer. The 26-year-old New Yorker has allowed more than two runs just once during the streak and only twice in nine turns this season. Stroman threw a complete game in his only career start against Milwaukee on April 12 but suffered the loss despite giving up only two runs.

Garza has pitched well in his five starts this season, yielding three earned runs once and two or fewer in each of the other four outings. The 33-year-old Californian settled for a no-decision at San Diego last Wednesday after allowing one run and four hits over six innings. Garza owns an impressive 2.14 ERA with two complete games and one shutout in 13 career starts against Toronto but has posted just a 6-6 record.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista made his first start at third base since April 14, 2013 and started a 5-4-3 double play in the second inning.

2. Milwaukee RHP Junior Guerra (calf) likely will be activated and start Friday against Arizona.

3. Toronto LHP Francisco Liriano (shoulder) is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Blue Jays 3