Blue Jays power to sweep of Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Troy Tulowitzki is on his way back to the Toronto Blue Jays, so Ryan Goins' days as an everyday player could be numbered.

Goins certainly made the most of his remaining chances on Wednesday, bashing his first career grand slam while recording a second consecutive two-hit game to lead the Blue Jays to an 8-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, finishing off a two-game interleague sweep at Miller Park.

"We've always known he's a good defender," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "But he's gotten some pretty big hits for us since Tulo's been down. He was in a little bit of a rut; I think it's because he was playing so much he was wearing down a little bit. But he picked it back up when we got here. Good for him. He needed it. He got some big hits and helped us win some games, that's for sure."

Goins arrived in Milwaukee mired in a slump. He had gone 1-for-26 in his previous eight games but snapped out of it with two hits Tuesday night and finished the series 4-for-8 with two doubles, the grand slam and five RBIs.

"I mean I had one bad series and when you don't have many at-bats that can make your numbers go up and down really quick," Goins said. "I just came in here, made a couple of adjustments, had some good at-bats, started to feel good again."

His grand slam was one of four Toronto home runs Wednesday. Kevin Pillar, Jose Bautista and Devon Travis got the Blue Jays started with solo home runs -- all of them at the expense of Milwaukee right-hander Matt Garza (2-1), who gave up six runs on seven hits with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

"He threw the ball well for the first three innings," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "His slider was really good. But as the game went on he didn't get away with any mistakes with his fastball. He left some fastballs up out over the plate and they put some good swings on them."

Garza retired the first nine opposing batters in order before Pillar led off the fourth with his seventh home run of the season. Two batters later, Bautista crushed a 2-and-0 fastball off the base of the scoreboard in center to make it a 2-1 game.

Toronto added a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Luke Maile, and Travis gave the Blue Jays a 4-1 advantage when he led off the sixth with his third home run of the season.

Garza put two more runners on in the inning before giving way to Oliver Drake. Drake walked Chris Coghlan to load the bases then left an 0-and-1 fastball up and in, just enough for Goins to rip it to right for his first career grand slam.

"I played with fire and tried to pitch up to these guys and I got burned," Garza said. "That's all there is to it."

Toronto's offense made things relatively easy for Marcus Stroman (5-2). The right-hander allowed four runs on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. He faced the minimum through his first two innings before Keon Broxton hit a one-out home run in the third to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

Stroman retired the next four batters and wiped out a leadoff walk in the fifth with a double play, but Milwaukee finally got to Stroman in the sixth.

Jonathan Villar drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on a one-out double by Hernan Perez. Stroman struck out Travis Shaw for the second out but missed his mark on a 2-and-2 fastball that Domingo Santana sent over the fence to left, cutting the Blue Jays' lead in half.

NOTES: The Blue Jays placed OF Anthony Alford on the 10-day disabled list because of a right hand fracture. Alford entered the game Tuesday as a pinch-hitter and recorded his first big league hit, but sustained the injury during his final at-bat of the game. ... Toronto recalled LF Dwight Smith Jr. from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Alford on the active roster. Smith arrived in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning and was available against the Brewers. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun was out of the starting lineup. Manager Craig Counsell said it was a planned day off for Braun, who played two games after spending 10 days on the disabled list because of a strained calf.