Preview: Blue Jays at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals hope to pick up right where they left off at Busch Stadium when they kick off their 10-game homestand with the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. St. Louis recorded a trio of 2-1 home victories over Pittsburgh last week before visiting Milwaukee for a four-game set.

The Cardinals dropped the opener against the Brewers but bounced back with three straight wins, including a 6-4 triumph on Sunday in which Mike Leake worked six solid innings while helping his own cause with a two-run single. Toronto failed in its attempt to record its first winning streak of the season Monday as it dropped a 2-1 decision to the Los Angeles Angels. Russell Martin went 2-for-3 with a home run as the Blue Jays were unable to hold a 1-0 advantage. Martin hopes to continue to swing a hot bat after going 5-for-11 during Toronto's split of the four-game series in Los Angeles.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (0-1, 2.63 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (2-1, 2.41)

Estrada has scattered seven hits and recorded 15 strikeouts over 13 scoreless innings in his last two starts but came away empty-handed. The 33-year-old Mexican has given up more than two runs in just one of his four outings but remains in search of his first win of the season. Estrada has yet to record a victory against St. Louis, going 0-5 with a 5.10 ERA in 17 career appearances (eight starts).

Wacha is coming off a victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday in which he allowed one run and four hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old native of Iowa has permitted fewer than four earned runs and three walks in each of his three turns this year. Wacha will be facing Toronto for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons has been ejected from each of the team's last two games.

2. Cardinals C Yadier Molina has fared well against Estrada in his career, going 13-for-24 with five RBIs.

3. Toronto has not visited St. Louis since 2011 and hasn't lost there since 2003.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Blue Jays 2