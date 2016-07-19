Preview: Blue Jays at Diamondbacks

After avoiding a sweep at one team currently in last place, the Toronto Blue Jays seek success at the home of another cellar dweller when they begin a two-game interleague set against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. The Blue Jays won eight of nine before the All-Star break but suffered back-to-back one-run losses at Oakland to begin the second half.

Behind reigning MVP Josh Donaldson, who hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the top of the ninth inning, Toronto rallied to take Sunday's series finale 5-3 and seemingly right the ship. "We desperately needed that as a team," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons told reporters. "We had the little lead, they came back and tied it. That's a big win for us." Toronto has a good chance to sustain the momentum Tuesday night with All-Star Aaron Sanchez - who has won eight straight decisions - on the mound. The Diamondbacks took two of three at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin the second half but they are still a woeful 17-33 at Chase Field.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (9-1, 2.97 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (2-0, 5.28)

Sanchez has held opponents to two runs or fewer in seven of his last eight outings, although he lasted just five innings in a no-decision against Detroit prior to the break. The 24-year-old is 6-0 with a 2.20 ERA in 10 road starts and has surrendered three home runs in 69 2/3 innings away from home. Sanchez has never faced the Diamondbacks but has surrendered three runs in 19 2/3 innings in his career in interleague play.

Godley is being recalled from Triple-A Reno to take the spot of the struggling Shelby Miller, who was sent to the minors last week. The University of Tennessee product made his second start for Arizona on July 5, allowing four runs and eight hits in five innings of a win over San Diego, before returning to the Aces for a pair of appearances. Godley, 26, allowed a run in 1 2/3 innings of relief at Toronto last month.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb went 7-for-12 with a homer and four RBIs in the first series after the break.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is batting .350 over his last 34 games.

3. Blue Jays LF Michael Saunders is 1-for-17 with six strikeouts in a five-game stretch.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Diamondbacks 3