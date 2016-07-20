Preview: Blue Jays at Diamondbacks

All-Star Edwin Encarnacion is closing in on his fifth consecutive 30-homer campaign and looks to go deep for the fourth time in his last seven games when the Toronto Blue Jays conclude a two-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. Encarnacion launched a three-run blast in Tuesday's 5-1 victory and is tied for third place in the major leagues with 25 homers.

Encarnacion leads the majors with 84 RBIs and has a solid chance at surpassing his previous career high of 111 set last season. Blue Jays All-Star Michael Saunders was hitless in three at-bats in the opener and is aiming to emerge from a six-game funk during which he is 1-for-20. Toronto has won 10 of its last 13 contests and sits in third place in the American League East - 1 1/2 games behind division-leading Baltimore and one-half back of second-place Boston. Fading Arizona, which has dropped 14 of its last 18 games, was 0-of-10 with runners in scoring position during Tuesday's loss.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (7-4, 5.15 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (4-8, 5.25)

Stroman has struggled over his last five starts, going 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA during that stretch. He served up three homers in 4 2/3 innings against Oakland in his last turn, when he gave up seven runs - six earned - and nine hits. Stroman is 4-3 with a 5.34 ERA in nine road starts this season.

Corbin hasn't pitched more than 5 1/3 innings in any of his last four starts and has posted an 8.35 ERA during that span. He was torched for seven runs - six earned - and seven hits in four frames of a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn. Corbin's most-recent victory occurred in Toronto on June 21, when he gave up two runs and nine hits over 6 1/3 innings in his lone career start against the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) threw from flat ground on Tuesday, but manager Chip Hale said it is unlikely that the ace will return within the next 10 days.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista (toe) is slated to begin a rehab stint at Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday, followed by three games at Triple-A Buffalo, and is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays on Monday.

3. Arizona LF David Peralta (back) could be activated from the disabled list by the middle of next week.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, Diamondbacks 5