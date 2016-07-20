Sanchez, Jays cruise past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer, and Aaron Sanchez won his American League-high ninth consecutive decision in the Toronto Blue Jays' 5-1 interleague victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field.

Encarnacion hit his 25th homer of the season with two outs in the third inning to give the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead in support of Sanchez, who has not lost in his last 15 starts.

Josh Donaldson added three hits and an RBI, and Devon Travis had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run as the Blue Jays (53-42) won for the 10th time in 14 games.

Sanchez (10-1) gave up one run and six hits in seven innings. He struck out five, did not walk a batter and hit two.

Jason Grilli and Roberto Osuna each threw a scoreless inning to complete the win.

Jean Segura and Yasmany Tomas had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks (40-54), who had a two-game winning streak broken.

Encarnacion has nine homers in 66 at-bats in 16 career games at Chase Field. He had a five-homer, three-game series here in 2010 and a two-homer, three-game series in 2013.

Sanchez has given up two runs or fewer in each of his past six starts. The right-hander has not lost since April 22, in the fourth of his 19 starts. He has thrown 125 1/3 innings this season, eight short of his career high at several levels in 2014.

Segura singled to open the last of the first inning, stole second and came around on groundouts by Michael Bourn and Paul Goldschmidt for a 1-0 lead.

Arizona right-hander Zack Godley retired eight of the first nine batters he faced before Travis and Donaldson singled with two outs in the third.

Encarnacion followed with his 25th homer of the season for a 3-1 lead.

Travis singled with one out in the fifth and went to third on Godley's errant pickoff throw to first. Donaldson singled through a drawn-in infield for a 4-1 lead.

Godley (2-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out seven.

NOTES: Toronto RF Jose Bautista (turf toe) could return by Monday, manager Jon Gibbons said. Bautista is to play three rehab games at Triple-A Buffalo. He has been out since June 16. ... Arizona RHP Zack Godley, recalled for the third time this season, is 4-6 with a 3.62 ERA in 15 starts for Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Reno this year. He took the roster spot of LHP Edwin Escobar, who was optioned to Reno after Sunday's game. Godley will remain in the rotation and make his next start Sunday, manager Chip Hale said. ... Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) played catch again Tuesday. He has missed three turns through the rotation and is unlikely to be ready the next time the Diamondbacks need a fifth starter on Tuesday in Milwaukee. "It's hard for me to believe he can make it back by then, but he's not like everybody else," Hale said.