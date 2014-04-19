Preview: Blue Jays at Indians

The first three starts of Mark Buehrle’s opening season in Toronto were mostly forgettable. One year later, the veteran left-hander is the hottest pitcher on the staff through three turns and he’ll look to keep the good times going Saturday afternoon as he leads the Blue Jays into the second of a three-game series against host Cleveland. Toronto used a two-run seventh inning - capped by Edwin Encarnacion’s go-ahead single - to prevail 3-2 on Friday night.

Cleveland had its chances - racking up 10 hits and four walks - but failed to capitalize, leaving the bases loaded in the ninth en route to its second straight defeat. Ending the skid could prove difficult against Buehrle, who has surrendered just two runs over his first 21 innings while striking out 16 and walking just a pair. The Indians counter with right-hander Corey Kluber, who is coming off a solid outing against the division-rival Chicago White Sox.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (3-0, 0.86 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (1-1, 5.40)

The most surprised person when it comes to Buehrle’s fast start may be Buerhle himself. After baffling the Baltimore Orioles over seven innings in an 11-3 victory last time out, the 35-year-old southpaw told reporters of his fast start: “It means I‘m getting really lucky and I‘m fooling a lot of people. I don’t know what’s going on.” It’s a stark contrast to his first three outings of 2013, in which he allowed 14 runs over 16 innings with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Kluber deserved a better fate in his last outing, limiting the White Sox to two runs on eight hits over 7 1/3 innings but winding up with a no-decision in a game Chicago went on to win 4-3. The 28-year-old Alabama native has had back-to-back strong performances after lasting just 3 1/3 frames in a season-opening loss to Oakland. The Blue Jays are the only team from the American League East that Kluber has yet to face in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OF Nick Swisher is 11-for-27 with eight walks in his career against Buehrle.

2. Friday’s win gave Toronto a 193-192 lead in the all-time head-to-head series.

3. Cleveland is 9-1 in Kluber’s last 10 home starts.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Blue Jays 3