Preview: Blue Jays at Indians

If Nick Swisher hopes to end his season-long hitting slump, he’ll need to do it against a pitcher that has given him all sorts of problems over the course of his career. Swisher and the rest of the Cleveland Indians look to halt their recent offensive woes Sunday afternoon as they entertain the Toronto Blue Jays in the finale of their three-game series. Toronto prevailed 3-2 in Friday’s series opener and rode a solid effort from Mark Buehrle to a 5-0 win Saturday.

Swisher is hardly alone in his struggles, but is drawing more attention given his place as the No. 2 hitter in what is a scuffling Indians lineup. With an 0-for-4 performance in Saturday’s shutout loss, Swisher is batting.174 on the season - and faces a daunting task Sunday against Toronto right-hander Brandon Morrow. Swisher has just four hits in 27 career at-bats against Morrow, who is looking to bounce back after going just 3 2/3 innings in his last start.

TV: RSN (Toronto), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Brandon Morrow (1-1, 5.52 ERA) vs. Twins RH Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 7.84)

Toronto cruised to a 9-3 victory in Morrow’s previous start, but the 29-year-old California native wasn’t around to collect the win. Morrow needed 98 pitches to record just 11 outs, charged with two runs on four hits while walking four and striking out four. He comes into Sunday’s series finale with a 1-3 record, a 3.92 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 43 2/3 career innings against the Indians.

Carrasco has had a pair of duds to start the season, surrendering five runs over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to Minnesota before getting torched for five runs in 4 2/3 frames against the Chicago White Sox. The 27-year-old Venezuelan has allowed batters to hit .310 against him so far in 2014, though he has allowed just one home run. Carrasco has struggled in his own stadium, going 4-13 with a 5.97 ERA in 21 starts and three relief outings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto is looking for its first sweep in Cleveland since May 2010.

2. Indians slugger Carlos Santana has five hits and four walks in 10 at-bats against Morrow.

3. The Blue Jays are 5-3 on their road trip that concludes Sunday.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Indians 3