Preview: Blue Jays at Indians

The Toronto Blue Jays hope to get back on track when they continue their 10-game road trip with the first of four straight outings against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. The slumping Blue Jays have dropped five of their last six games after managing just three hits in the 4-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday and have failed to score more than three runs in four of their last six contests.

Toronto slugger Jose Bautista continues to struggle after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts against the Red Sox and is batting just .155 (9-for-58) in the month of April. Cleveland looks to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season after avoiding the sweep by beating the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Wednesday evening. The Indians had lost four in a row and seven of their previous nine before Jason Kipnis hit his first home run since July 31 and finished with four RBIs to help the Tribe avoid their worst start in 28 years. Cleveland is 2-6 at Progressive Field and has allowed eight or more runs in half of its outings at home.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Daniel Norris (1-1, 4.43 ERA) vs. Indians LH T.J. House (0-3, 12.60)

Norris showed no ill effects from a dead arm that hampered him against the Atlanta Braves as he put together one of the most impressive outings of his career versus the Tampa Bay Rays on April 25. The 22-year-old struck out seven batters and allowed just one earned run, but had to settle for a no-decision in the 4-2 loss to the Rays. “It’s something to build on,” Norris told reporters. “It’s definitely encouraging just to see the progress of getting out of that tired arm phase.”

House looks to earn his first victory of the season after three dismal outings, which has threatened his spot in the rotation. The 25-year-old has more walks (nine) than strikeouts (seven) and has failed to make it past the third inning in two of his last three starts. House has allowed 14 earned runs in 10 innings and hopes to regain the form that saw him win five games in 2014 as he prepares to face the Blue Jays for the first time in his young career.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Blue Jays have won four of the last six meetings against the Indians.

2. Cleveland has scored seven or more runs only twice this season.

3. Toronto 3B Danny Valencia is 8-for-16 with four doubles in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Blue Jays 5