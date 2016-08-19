Preview: Blue Jays at Indians

Two of the three division leaders in the American League meet in a showdown when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Cleveland Indians on Friday to open a three-game set. The Indians increased their lead to six games in the AL Central with a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday and Toronto owns a 1 ½-game lead in the AL East on a pair of teams.

The Blue Jays have won four of their last five games and catcher Russell Martin has played a big part in the run while going 8-for-15 with four homers and eight RBIs over the last four contests. Edwin Encarnacion is second in the majors with 34 homers and leads everyone with 100 RBIs for Toronto, which could be without reigning MVP Josh Donaldson (thumb). Cleveland is 6-2 on its 11-game homestand and sends Trevor Bauer to the mound to begin the series with the Blue Jays. Francisco Lindor is among many Indians on a roll, going 12-for-29 with five RBIs over his last seven games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, TVA Sports (Toronto), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Francisco Liraino (6-12, 5.46 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (9-5, 3.97)

Liriano struggled in his second outing since being acquired by the Blue Jays, allowing five runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to Houston. The 32-year-old Dominican Republic native recorded a quality start without a decision in his first start with Toronto and is winless since July 21 with Pittsburgh. Rajai Davis is 8-for-27 with a homer versus Liriano, who is 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA in his career against the Indians.

Bauer has won consecutive starts against Washington and the Los Angeles Angels after going five in a row without a victory. The 25-year-old UCLA product is 3-3 with a 4.91 at home this season after gaining the win while permitting four runs over six innings against the Angels on Sunday. Michael Saunders is 4-for-6 with a double versus Bauer, who beat the Blue Jays with five scoreless innings of two-hit ball on July 1.

WALK-OFFS

1. The teams split four games straddling June and July, but the Blue Jays scored 26 runs while winning the last two.

2. Toronto OF Melvin Upton Jr. has begun to warm up after a poor start since the trade deadline deal, going 7-for-17 with four RBIs in his last five games.

3. Cleveland UTIL Jose Ramirez has hit safely in 21 of his last 22 games, recording at least two in 12 of those contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Blue Jays 3