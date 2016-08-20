Preview: Blue Jays at Indians

Russell Martin struggled with his power game on the heels of a career-best 23-homer season in 2015, but the veteran sure is making up for lost time. With five blasts in as many contests, Martin looks to continue his power surge on Saturday as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays attempt to rebound from a disastrous series-opening loss to the Cleveland Indians.

The 33-year-old Ontario native is 10-for-19 with 10 RBIs and seven runs scored in his last five games heading into an encounter with Saturday starter Josh Tomlin, against whom he is just 1-for-9 in his career. Toronto was heading toward its third straight win and fifth in six outings before Jose Ramirez and rookie Tyler Naquin belted back-to-back homers in the ninth inning of Cleveland's 3-2 victory on Friday. Ramirez, who has hit safely in 22 of his last 23 contests, is batting a blistering .397 with four homers, 12 RBIs and 18 runs scored in August. While the American League East-best Blue Jays saw their lead shrink to a half game over second-place Boston, Cleveland improved to 7-2 on its 11-game homestand and bolstered its lead in the Central to seven games over Detroit.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (12-2, 2.84 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (11-6, 4.14)

Sanchez yielded two runs or fewer for the ninth time in his last 10 outings last Saturday after tossing seven innings in a 4-2 triumph over Houston. While that performance came at Rogers Centre, the 24-year-old has made himself at home on the road with a stellar 7-1 mark to go along with a 2.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while limiting the opposition to a .225 batting average. Mike Napoli (seven RBIs in his last nine games overall) is hitless in five at-bats versus Sanchez, who won his lone start versus Cleveland and tossed one inning of scoreless relief in his last encounter.

Tomlin returns from the Family Emergency list on the heels of losing each of his last three starts and five of seven since early July. The 31-year-old answered a pair of disastrous seven-run outings by yielding just three in 7 2/3 innings in a hard-luck 3-2 loss to Boston on Monday. Tomlin received a no-decision despite pitching well in Toronto on July 1, allowing one run and striking out a season high-tying eight in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson (thumb) and SS Troy Tulowitzki (calf) are expected to return to the lineup on Saturday after sitting out the opener.

2. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor is 13-for-33 in his last eight contests.

3. Indians OF Rajai Davis leads the American League with 33 steals, although only one has come against his former team this season.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Blue Jays 2