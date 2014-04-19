(Updated: CHANGES Santana to 1-for-30 drought 3RD graph)

Blue Jays 3, Indians 2: Edwin Encarnacion drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and Melky Cabrera finished with four hits as visiting Toronto held on to halt a two-game skid.

Steve Delabar (1-0) recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning to secure the win in relief of Drew Hutchison, who limited Cleveland to two runs on eight hits while fanning nine over 5 1/3 frames. Sergio Santos, Toronto’s fifth pitcher of the night, worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, securing his fifth save by inducing Michael Brantley to ground out sharply to first base for the final out.

Carlos Santana halted a 1-for-30 drought with a two-run homer, but the Indians didn’t get much else as they dropped their second straight. Reliever Mark Rzepczynski (0-1) absorbed the loss after allowing hits to the only two Toronto batters he faced in the seventh.

Cleveland starter Justin Masterson escaped a jam in the third - striking out Encarnacion with the bases loaded to end the inning - but wasn’t as fortunate in the fourth. Colby Rasmus hit a one-out double off the center-field wall, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Brett Lawrie’s infield single to third.

After Santana’s blast into the fifth row of seats in right field put the Indians ahead in the sixth, Toronto surged back in front for good the following inning. Ryan Goins drew a one-out walk to chase Masterson, Munenori Kawasaki slapped a single to center off Rzepczynski to bring home Goins and Encarnacion followed three batters later with an RBI base hit up the middle off Cody Allen.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Masterson was charged with two runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out nine. ... Cabrera had three hits in as many at-bats versus Masterson to improve to 15-for-27 lifetime against him. ... The Blue Jays are expected to activate SS Jose Reyes from the disabled list in time for Saturday’s game. Reyes has been on the disabled list since suffering a hamstring injury in Toronto’s season opener.