Indians 6, Blue Jays 4
April 20, 2014 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Indians 6, Blue Jays 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indians 6, Blue Jays 4: David Murphy hit the go-ahead three-run double in the sixth inning as the host Indians averted a sweep.

Murphy’s shot down the left-field line made a winner out of Josh Outman (3-0), who recorded one out in relief of starter Carlos Carrasco. Michael Brantley homered, doubled and drove in a pair while closer John Axford worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, inducing an Edwin Encarnacion game-ending groundout to record his sixth save.

Jose Reyes went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI for the Blue Jays, who fell short of recording their first sweep in Cleveland since May 2010. Aaron Loup (1-1) absorbed the loss, surrendering three runs on a hit and three walks over two-thirds of an inning.

Brantley opened the scoring in the second inning, ending a nine-pitch at-bat with a line-drive blast into the right-field tunnel off Brandon Morrow. Toronto surged ahead in the fourth, opening the inning with three straight hits - including Jose Bautista’s run-scoring single to right - and getting a Juan Francisco run-scoring single up the middle and a Brett Lawrie RBI groundout to cap the uprising.

Brantley pulled the Indians within one on a run-scoring double to the right-field wall in the fourth, but Reyes responded by slapping a single to left-center field that scored Josh Thole from second. Cleveland pulled ahead for good in the sixth after Loup walked the bases loaded with two out, then grooved a pitch to Murphy that the outfielder ripped the opposite way to clear the bases.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carrasco allowed four runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Morrow was charged with two runs on three hits over five frames. ... Murphy is batting 7-for-13 with five extra-base hits and 14 RBIs with runners in scoring position. ... Toronto opens a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Baltimore, while Cleveland hosts the Kansas City Royals for a four-game set beginning Monday.

