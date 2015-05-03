Blue Jays 11, Indians 4

CLEVELAND -- The Toronto Blue Jays scored six unearned runs in the sixth inning and Cleveland’s 2014 Cy Young Award winner, Corey Kluber, remained winless in 2015 as the Blue Jays routed the Indians 11-4 Saturday at Progressive Field.

An error by third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall opened the door for Toronto’s six-run sixth inning, which blew open the game.

Designated hitter Jose Bautista had two hits and four RBIs, Russell Martin homered and right-hander Aaron Sanchez (2-2) pitched into the sixth inning to get the win despite walking six batters.

The right-handed Kluber, who was 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA in his Cy Young Award-winning season last year, pitched five innings, giving up five runs, four earned, on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks. In six starts, Kluber is 0-4 with a 4.62 ERA.

Toronto led 4-2 going into the top of the sixth, when the Blue Jays sent 11 men to the plate against four Cleveland pitchers. Center fielder Kevin Pillar, the last batter faced by Kluber, led off the inning with a double.

Left-hander Marc Rzepczynski relieved Kluber and walked left fielder Michael Saunders. Shortstop Ryan Goins’ sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third. Right-hander Anthony Swarzak relieved Rzepczynski. Pinch hitter Danny Valencia hit a grounder to Chisenhall, who threw wildly to the plate for an error, allowing Pillar to score the first run of the inning.

Second baseman Devon Travis drew a walk. Third baseman Josh Donaldson grounded out to second. Saunders scored on the play to make the score 6-2.

Bautista followed with a booming double to center field, scoring Valencia and Donaldson to make it 8-2. First baseman Edwin Encarnacion followed with a single, scoring Bautista to extend the lead to 9-2.

Right-hander Bryan Shaw relieved Swarzak, and Martin reached on an infield single. That was followed by an RBI single by Pillar, his second hit of the inning, scoring Encarnacion to give the Blue Jays a 10-2 lead.

Toronto took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Encarnacion. Cleveland tied it in the bottom of the first on an RBI groundout by first baseman Carlos Santana.

Left fielder Michael Brantley’s RBI single in the third inning gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead, but Martin belted his fourth home run leading off the fourth inning to tie it at 2-2.

A two-run double by Bautista off Kluber in the fifth inning gave the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead, and that set the stage for Toronto’s six-run sixth inning.

The Indians scored two late runs in the eighth inning, one unearned and the other coming on a sacrifice fly by catcher Roberto Perez. An RBI single by Saunders in the ninth accounted for Toronto’s 11th run.

NOTES: Indians OF Michael Bourn was a late scratch from the starting lineup because of a neck strain. OF Tyler Holt replaced Bourn in center field. ... Despite playing in only 16 of Cleveland’s 22 games because of tightness in his back, OF Michael Brantley leads the Indians with 22 hits. ... The Blue Jays optioned LHP Andrew Albers and OF Dalton Pompey to Triple-A Buffalo. The contracts of RHP Scott Copeland and OF Ezequiel Carrera were purchased from Buffalo.