Encarnacion's homer lifts Blue Jays past Indians

CLEVELAND -- Edwin Encarnacion's home run leading off the fifth inning broke a 5-5 tie and lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians Saturday night at Progressive Field.

Encarnacion's was the third home run allowed by Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin (11-7) in 4 1/3 innings.

Toronto reliever Joe Biagini (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings on one hit to get the win. Toronto closer Roberto Osuna, who in the Blue Jays' 3-2 loss on Friday gave up a walk-off insider-the-park home run to Tyler Naquin in the bottom of the ninth inning, pitched a scoreless ninth on Saturday to pick up his 28th save.

Two of the three batters Osuna retired in the ninth inning hit home runs off him in the ninth inning Saturday: Jose Ramirez and Tyler Naquin. This time Ramirez flied out for the first out. Naquin, who hit a walk-off inside-the-park home run as the last batter Friday night, grounded out as the last batter Saturday night.

The two American League division leaders -- Toronto in the East, Cleveland in the Central -- have split the first two games of their three-game series.

In the first five innings, the two teams took turns bruising the earned run average of the other team's starter. After that, it became a battle of the bullpens.

The Blue Jays raced out to an early 5-0 lead, but the Indians got it all back with a five-run fourth-inning rally against Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez.

Encarnacion's homer gave Toronto the lead, and four Blue Jays relievers combined to pitch five scoreless innings on two hits, with three strikeouts and no walks.

Cleveland's bullpen was just as good. Four Indians relievers combined to pitch 4 2/3 scoreless innings on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Toronto took an early lead with a second-inning rally that began with two out and nobody on base. No. 8 hitter Darwin Barney singled and went to third on a double by No. 9 hitter Ryan Goins.

Devon Travis then hit a chopper down the third-base line. Third baseman Jose Ramirez charged the ball, which hopped over his glove. It went as an infield single, with Barney and Goins both scoring on the play to give Toronto a 2-0 lead.

Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin came into the game having allowed 29 home runs, the second most in the American League, and he gave up two more in the third inning.

With one out Russell Martin hit his second home run in as many nights over the center-field fence to make it 3-0.

Troy Tulowitzki doubled, but was thrown out at third when trying to advance on a grounder hit to second by Michael Saunders. But Melvin Upton Jr. followed with a first-pitch two-run home run that extended the Blue Jays' lead to 5-0.

Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez, who struck out the side in the first inning, dominated Cleveland's lineup in the first three innings, facing the minimum nine batters without allowing a hit.

But Cleveland batted around in the fourth inning to tie the game. Carlos Santana led off with a walk, and was safe at second on a throwing error by second baseman Travis on a grounder hit by Jason Kipnis, putting runners at first and second with no outs.

Francisco Lindor singled to center, the Indians' first hit of the game, loading the bases with nobody out. Santana scored on a sacrifice fly by Mike Napoli and Kipnis scored on a single by Ramirez to cut the Toronto lead to 5-2.

Lonnie Chisenhall, who struck out on three pitches in his first at- bat, worked the count to 3-and-2 on a 10-pitch at-bat that ended with a three-run home run into the seats in right field to tie the game at 5-5.

It didn't stay tied for long, however, as Encarnacion led off the fifth inning with a long home run over the left-field wall, his 35th, giving the Blue Jays a 6-5 lead.

Neither starter pitched five innings. Tomlin pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Sanchez pitched four innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on four hits, with five strikeouts and one walk.

NOTES: Before the game, the Indians optioned RHP Shawn Armstrong to Triple-A Columbus in order to clear a roster spot for RHP Josh Tomlin, who was activated from the Family Medical Emergency List. ... Indians RHP Corey Kluber, who will start Sunday, is 5-0 with a 1.65 ERA in seven starts since his last loss on July 3. However, Kluber has a record of 1-3 and a 6.14 ERA in four career starts against the Blue Jays. ... Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki was back in the lineup Saturday, but as the designated hitter, not at shortstop. Tulowitzki missed Friday's game because of a strained calf. ... Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson, still bothered by a jammed right thumb, was not in the starting lineup Saturday. He also missed Friday's game. Manager John Gibbons said Donaldson might return to the lineup Sunday.