Five-run fourth lifts Blue Jays past Indians

CLEVELAND -- Toronto hitters were dominated by Cleveland pitchers for eight innings Thursday night, but the one inning the Blue Jays’ hitters hit, they did enough to beat the Indians 5-1 in a battle between two last-place teams at Progressive Field.

Toronto, which came into the game in last place in the American League East, was held scoreless on three hits for eight of the nine innings but had five runs and four hits in the fourth.

Cleveland, which came into the game in last place in the AL Central, out-hit Toronto 11-7, but the Indians were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base.

Neither starter was around for long. Cleveland left-hander T.J. House (0-4) and Toronto left-hander Daniel Norris each pitched three innings. House gave up five runs, four hits and three walks, all in the fourth inning. Norris gave up four hits but no runs and two walks. He did, however, throw 78 pitches.

“It was a big win,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “Danny really struggled throwing strikes, but he survived it without giving up any runs. The second time through the lineup we made a nice adjustment off House.”

With both starters gone early, the game became a battle of bullpens, but the battle began with Toronto leading 5-0, thanks to a five-run fourth inning in which House failed to retire any of the five batters he faced before being removed from the game.

“The first time through the order he wasn’t pounding the strike zone, but he was staying down with his pitches,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “The second time through, they (Toronto’s hitters) adjusted. It happened in a hurry and ended up being too much for us.”

House agreed.

“They made some adjustments and I reacted too slow,” he said. “I’ve got to be able to stop the bleeding and move forward.”

House’s spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy. He has made four starts and is 0-4 with a 13.15 ERA. Last year, he was one of the Indians’ best pitchers late in the season, going 4-0 with a 2.20 ERA in his last seven starts.

Left-hander Jeff Francis (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings to get the win for Toronto.

Left fielder Michael Brantley and designated hitter Ryan Raburn each had three hits for the Indians, who lost for the 13th time in their last 18 games.

House held Toronto scoreless and hitless in the first three innings, retiring nine of the 11 batters he faced without a ball leaving the infield. But House never got out of the fourth.

House gave up a walk, two singles and two doubles to the five batters he faced in the inning before being removed from the game.

Designated hitter Jose Bautista led off with a walk and went to third on a single by first baseman Edwin Encarnacion. Right fielder Danny Valencia singled, scoring Bautista to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

Catcher Russell Martin doubled, scoring Encarnacion and moving Valencia to third. Center fielder Kevin Pillar also doubled, driving in Valencia and Martin to make it 4-0. Right-hander Ryan Webb relieved House, who in three innings gave up five runs, four hits and three walks.

“When you start getting a couple of hits in a row, guys can kind of just piggy back off one another,” Martin said.

Pillar went to third on a groundout by left fielder Dalton Pompey and scored on a sacrifice bunt by shortstop Jonathan Diaz to extend the Toronto lead to 5-0.

The Indians scored a run in the fifth on an RBI single by left fielder Michael Brantley off Francis to cut the Toronto lead to 5-1.

NOTES: Blue Jays C Russell Martin has thrown out 50 percent of attempted base stealers (10-for-20). Since 2014, he has thrown out 40.5 percent. ... 2B Devon Travis came into the game hitting .342 and had a chance to set a Blue Jays record for highest batting average in April by a rookie The record is .342, by Doug Ault in 1977. Travis went 0-for-4 and he finished April with an average of .325. ... Indians OF Brandon Moss has hit a team-high four home runs, and all four have come off relief pitchers.