Indians rally to beat Blue Jays

CLEVELAND -- After the Cleveland Indians gave up six runs in a messy fourth inning to fall behind 6-1, manager Terry Francona said his team was at a crossroads.

“We could either feel sorry for ourselves, or kick it in gear and get going,” Francona said.

The Indians chose to get going.

The Indians answered the Toronto Blue Jays’ six-run fourth inning with a six-run fifth inning on their way to a 10-7 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis had four hits, including a home run, and the Indians’ bullpen picked up struggling starter Trevor Bauer as the Indians managed to split their four-game series with Toronto.

“We put pressure on them and kept the pressure on them enough to win a really tough game,” said Francona.

Five Cleveland relievers combined to pitch 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits, with seven strikeouts. Left-hander Marc Rzepczynski (1-0) got the win.

It was a tough loss for the Blue Jays, who were unable to protect a 6-1 lead.

“You’d like to chalk that up as just one of those baseball days that you can’t put a finger on, but it’s been happening way too often,” said Toronto manager John Gibbons.

Bauer dominated the Toronto hitters in the first two innings, retiring all six batters he faced on a total of 16 pitches. But the right-hander allowed 14 of the last 18 batters he faced to reach base, most of those coming in that six-run fourth inning.

The big blow in that inning was a grand slam by rookie second baseman Devon Travis that gave the Blue Jays a 6-1 lead.

“I threw it right where I wanted to. He hit a good pitch. He’s going to be a good hitter,” said Bauer.

Bauer survived that inning, but after giving up singles to two of the first three batters he faced in the fifth he was removed from the game. In 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six runs on seven hits and three walks.

“He had two eight-pitch innings to start the game, but then lost the zone, and there were some odd plays that hurt him,” said Francona.

Bauer was on the mound for Toronto’s entire six-run fourth inning in which the Blue Jays sent 10 men to the plate. Bauer gave up five hits, hit a batter and gave up a grand slam.

“He got tested in that inning in a lot of ways,” said Francona.

Cleveland scored its first run on a home run by Kipnis off right-hander Drew Hutchison in the third inning. A sacrifice fly by right fielder Brandon Moss in the fourth cut the Toronto lead to 6-2.

The Indians’ began their comeback in earnest in the fifth inning when they sent 11 men to the plate and scored six runs, knocking Hutchison out of the game. Third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall led off with a double and center fielder Michael Bourn drew a one-out walk.

Kipnis singled home Chisenhall to make it 6-3. Shortstop Jose Ramirez doubled, scoring Bourn, and the Toronto lead was down to 6-4. Left-hander Jeff Francis (1-1) relieved Hutchison, and left fielder Michael Brantley greeted Francis with a single to center, scoring Kipnis and Ramirez to tie the game at 6-6.

“We didn’t roll over. We fought with passion to win this game,” said Brantley.

First baseman Carlos Santana walked, and Moss flied out for the second out. But pinch hitter Ryan Raburn pulled a double down the left-field line to score Brantley and Santana, giving the Indians an 8-6 lead.

Cleveland scored two more runs in the sixth inning, a rally that began with a one-out single by Kipnis. Ramirez also singled, and a balk by right-hander Miguel Castro moved the runners to second and third.

Brantley was intentionally walked, loading the bases, but Santana, the American League leader in walks, drew the second of his three walks in the game, forcing in Kipnis with the run that extended Cleveland’s lead to 9-6. Moss followed with a sacrifice fly, stretching the Indians lead to 10-6.

Toronto’s last run came on a solo home run by catcher Russell Martin in the ninth inning.

NOTES: Indians OF Michael Bourn was back in the lineup Sunday. Bourn missed Saturday’s game with a strained neck. ... Indians OF Nick Swisher, on the DL since the start of the year as he rehabs from double knee surgery last August, hit .375 (9-for-24) with two doubles a home run and five RBIs in his first six games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus. ... Toronto 2B Devon Travis’ .625 slugging percentage in April was the highest by a rookie second baseman since 1914. ... Entering Sunday’s game, Blue Jays starting pitchers had pitched fewer than six innings in six of the last seven games.