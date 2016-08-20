Indians walk off on Naquin's inside job

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona wasn't necessarily surprised.

"The guys play until it's time to go home," he said. "It's one of the qualities I admire most in our guys."

Friday night the Indians sent everyone home electrified.

Tyler Naquin's walk-off inside-the-park home run followed a game-tying home run by Jose Ramirez, both with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 at Progressive Field.

Trailing 2-1, Cleveland tied it when Ramirez hit an 0-2 pitch from Toronto closer Roberto Osuna (2-2) over the right-field wall.

Naquin then hit a 1-2 pitch off the top of the right field wall. The ball ricocheted toward center fielder Melvin Upton Jr., who fell down as he attempted to throw the ball into the infield. Naquin, tearing around the bases, dove through the air on a headfirst slide across home plate to beat the relay, and trigger the celebration.

"When he hit it, I thought it was out. Then it hit off the wall, but Tyler hustled his ass off," Francona said.

"That was a pretty cool feeling," said Naquin. "After I hit it, I took a couple steps out of the box and thought, if it kicks off the wall, and it kicks far enough, I have a chance to score. That's when I kicked it into gear."

It was the second consecutive night Naquin was a walk-off hero. Thursday night his walk-off sacrifice fly beat the White Sox 5-4.

"I love 'em. Keep 'em coming," he said.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Naquin is only the second player in Indians history to hit a walk-off inside-the-park home run. The other was Braggo Roth, on Aug. 13, 1916, vs. the St. Louis Browns.

The last walk-off inside-the-park home run in the majors was by the Giants' Angel Pagan, against Colorado, on May 24, 2013.

Reliever Jeff Manship (2-1), who pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning, earned the victory. Manship combined with starter Trevor Bauer on a five-hitter, with 15 strikeouts.

"That's why we play baseball, for games like that. One of the craziest finishes I've been a part of," Bauer said.

"That was tough," said Toronto manager John Gibbons. "We were sitting pretty good. That went from feeling pretty good to feeling rotten pretty quick."

Prior to Cleveland's explosive ninth inning, it looked like Toronto's Russell Martin's two-run homer in the first inning was going to stand up.

The Indians had six hits -- two singles in the first inning, two singles in the fifth, and two homers in the ninth.

"Everybody believed we were going to win," Bauer said. "There wasn't a second in that game that anyone in our dugout thought we'd lose, even though we were down the whole game."

Toronto starter Francisco Liriano pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run and four hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Bauer outpitched Liriano, pitching eight innings and setting a career high with 13 strikeouts. He walked two and gave up five hits.

"Trevor pitched his heart out, against a tough lineup," Francona said. "He gave up the homer in the first, but then pitched his heart out."

The Indians scored their first run in the sixth inning. With one out, Jason Kipnis singled, went to second on a passed ball and to third on an error by second baseman Devon Travis, who failed to catch the throw from catcher Martin in an attempt to throw out Kipnis.

Liriano struck out Francisco Lindor for the second out before Mike Napoli lined a single to left field, driving in Kipnis. It was Napoli's 86th RBI of the season.

Toronto wasted little time in taking the lead. With one out in the first inning Michael Saunders drew a walk. Edwin Encarnacion popped out to first for second out. But Martin lined the first pitch he saw from Bauer over the left-field wall for his 13th home run, giving the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead.

NOTES: The Indians recalled RHP Shawn Armstrong from Triple-A Columbus and optioned LHP Kyle Crockett to Columbus. ... Cleveland will activate RHP Josh Tomlin from the Family Medical Emergency List on Saturday, and he will start Saturday night's game against the Blue Jays. ... The Blue Jays were missing the left side of their infield Friday. Neither 3B Josh Donaldson (jammed thumb) nor SS Troy Tulowitzki (strained calf) were in the starting lineup. ... Blue Jays LHP J.A. Happ is 17-3. He is the first pitcher in Blue Jays history to win at least 17 of his first 20 decisions in a season.