Preview: Blue Jays at Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays will attempt to summon up some energy after a marathon win and a long flight west to begin an important three-game series at Seattle on Monday. Jose Bautista’s RBI single in the bottom of the 19th inning gave Toronto a 6-5 win over Detroit on Sunday in the longest game in Blue Jays history. The win pulled Toronto back even with Seattle in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League, with both teams resting 1 1/2 games behind Kansas City.

As they prepare to face Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, the Blue Jays hope to welcome back some key offensive weapons. Designated hitter Adam Lind (foot) is expected to rejoin the team Monday while slugging first baseman Edwin Encarnacion is on a rehab assignment and may return later this week. Oddly enough, Hernandez has struggled mightily against Toronto, posting a 4.95 ERA in 11 career starts (his worst against any opponent) and an 0-2 record with a 10.80 mark in three home starts versus the Blue Jays.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (8-9, 4.39 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (12-3, 1.97)

After a rough stretch through most of July, Hutchison shined against Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing one run and one hit in 8 2/3 innings of a 5-1 triumph. However, he has given up 19 earned runs in 25 innings over his last five road starts and has served up a home run in each of his last four outings overall. The 23-year-old has never faced Seattle.

Hernandez’s pursuit of a second career Cy Young Award received another boost against Atlanta on Tuesday, when he yielded a run and four hits with eight strikeouts in eight innings. The outing was the 15th straight in which he lasted at least seven frames while allowing two runs or fewer, a major-league record. Opponents have produced a measly 25 hits in 53 innings over Hernandez’s last seven appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes is 3-for-5 with a home run in his career against Hernandez.

2. Mariners SS Chris Taylor has hit safely in each of his 12 starts, going 18-for-43 in that span.

3. The teams have yet to meet in 2014. Toronto hosts Seattle for four games Sept. 22-25.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 2