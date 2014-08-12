Preview: Blue Jays at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners look to extend their stretch of sensational pitching when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in the middle contest of a three-game series. The Mariners beat up on the Blue Jays 11-1 in the series opener, taking advantage of a club that had played 19 innings the previous day before flying to the West Coast. Seattle improved to 7-3 in August and has not allowed more than three runs in any game this month - the longest such streak in the majors this season.

The Mariners are one game behind Detroit for the second wild card and one game ahead of Toronto, which fell to 0-4 away from home this month after dropping the opener of an eight-game road trip. The Blue Jays’ lineup should receive a boost with the expected return of Adam Lind, who has been sidelined for more than a month with a fracture in his foot. After facing ace Felix Hernandez, Dioner Navarro (4-for-4) and Melky Cabrera (3-for-3) hope to continue their success against Chris Young.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (8-6, 4.09 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Chris Young (10-6, 3.27)

Happ continued his post-All-Star break revival with a dominant performance in a losing effort last time out, striking out a career-high 12 and allowing two runs over eight innings versus Baltimore. Happ has surrendered only six runs over 26 1/3 innings in his last four starts, though he is only 1-1 in that span. He made his lone career start against Seattle in August 2013 and was tagged for seven runs (six earned) in four innings.

Young was an under-the-radar signing by the Mariners on the eve of the season and has paid huge dividends, posting double-digit wins for the first time since 2006. He has not been especially sharp in his last two outings but ran his unbeaten streak to four starts by holding Washington to three runs over five innings on Wednesday. The 6-10 Young has been outstanding at home with a 7-3 record and 2.42 ERA in 12 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano is two doubles shy of reaching 30 in each of his 10 major-league seasons.

2. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista has reached base in 20 straight games.

3. Mariners CF Austin Jackson, a trade deadline acquisition, is a career .369 hitter in 30 games versus Toronto.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 3