Preview: Blue Jays at Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Jose Reyes is expected to be in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the host Seattle Mariners after being hit in the face with a ball during Thursday’s victory at Oakland. Reyes was struck in the mouth by a bounced throw from right fielder Jose Bautista while covering second base in the eighth inning and left the contest.

Reyes and the Blue Jays have won four of six games since the All-Star break and are attempting to stay in the American League East race. Toronto trails the New York Yankees by 5 1/2 games and also is in the mix of a jumbled-up wild-card race. The Mariners have the third-worst mark in the AL after earning a four-game split with Detroit by claiming a 3-2, 12-inning victory on Thursday. Seattle ace Felix Hernandez is seeking his 12th victory, which would tie Houston’s Dallas Keuchel for the AL lead.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (9-2, 5.19 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (11-5, 2.77)

Hutchison was scratched from his scheduled Thursday start due to flu-like symptoms and is expected to oppose Hernandez. He has won six of his last seven decisions but didn’t fare well in his lone career appearance against Seattle as he gave up six runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings last August 11. If Hutchison is unable to make the start, he will be replaced by Marco Estrada (7-5, 3.22).

Hernandez has won just one of his last five outings despite allowing two runs or fewer in four of them. He received a no-decision against the New York Yankees in his last turn when he gave up one run and five hits in six innings. Hernandez is 6-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 14 career starts against Toronto, including a victory in which he gave up one run and four hits over seven innings on May 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. C Russell Martin went 7-for-11 with two homers and six RBIs as the Blue Jays took two of three from Oakland.

2. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager has two hits in each of the past three games and has recorded six multi-hit efforts in the last nine contests.

3. Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion is batting .197 with three homers in 61 July at-bats.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Mariners 3