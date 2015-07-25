Preview: Blue Jays at Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays missed an opportunity to pick up ground on the New York Yankees and will try again to move closer to the American League East leaders when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Toronto lost 5-2 to Felix Hernandez and the Mariners in Friday’s series opener to remain 5 1/2 games behind the Yankees.

Hernandez moved into a tie with Houston’s Dallas Keuchel for most wins (12) in the AL as Seattle won its second straight game. The Mariners are a distant 9 1/2 games behind Houston for the AL’s second wild-card spot while experiencing a highly disappointing campaign. Toronto’s Jose Reyes went 2-for-4 and scored a run on Friday, one day after leaving a contest against Oakland after being hit in the mouth by a thrown ball while covering second base. Slugger Jose Bautista hit his 21st homer of the season on Friday and his 224th with the Blue Jays to break a tie with Vernon Wells for second-most in franchise history behind Carlos Delgado (336).

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA (Toronto), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (9-2, 5.19 ERA) vs. Mariners LH J.A. Happ (4-5, 4.12)

Hutchison has been scratched from starts on back-to-back days due to flu-like symptoms but is slated to make his return on Saturday. He has won six of his last seven decisions but has struggled on the road, going 2-1 with an 8.81 ERA in 10 outings. Hutchison didn’t fare well in his lone career appearance against Seattle as he gave up six runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings on Aug. 11.

Happ has only one victory over his last 12 turns and experienced one stretch in which he lost four straight starts. He received a no-decision against Detroit in his last outing, when he gave up three runs and four hits over seven innings. Happ, who spent the previous 2 1/2 seasons with Toronto, tossed a five-hit shutout in 2009 as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies in his lone career start against the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RF Nelson Cruz went 3-for-3 on Friday and is 8-for-19 with three homers and two doubles over his last four games.

2. Toronto 1B Justin Smoak was hitless in four at-bats against his former club and is 1-for-15 over his past five appearances.

3. Seattle DH Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer in the series opener - just the third time he’s gone deep in 38 games with the team.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 9, Mariners 3