Preview: Blue Jays at Mariners

Mark Buehrle attempts to win for the fifth time in his last six starts when the Toronto Blue Jays close a three-game series on Sunday against the host Seattle Mariners. Buehrle can join Houston’s Dallas Keuchel and Seattle’s Felix Hernandez as the lone American League pitchers with at least 12 victories.

Buehrle is 6-1 since losing to the Mariners on May 23 when he gave up three runs and five hits over 7 1/3 innings. The teams split the first two games of the series with Chris Colabello’s tiebreaking two-run single in the ninth giving Toronto an 8-6 victory on Saturday. Mariners right fielder Nelson Cruz is 5-for-7 in the series and is 10-for-23 with three homers and two doubles over the last five games. Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer on Saturday and is 10-for-24 with two homers and seven RBI in six games since moving to the cleanup spot.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (11-5, 3.23 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (7-7, 5.06)

Buehrle has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last nine starts and hasn’t issued a single walk over his past four outings. He has served up just one homer over his last seven turns and has turned around his season since being saddled with a 6.75 ERA after his first five starts. Buehrle is 8-5 with a 3.57 ERA in 19 career appearances (18 starts) against the Mariners and has served up three homers to both Cano and designated hitter Mark Trumbo.

Walker has struggled during a three-start winless stretch and allowed 16 earned runs in 15 1/3 innings during the span. He received a no-decision against Detroit in his last turn when he was touched up for six runs (five earned) and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings. Walker is 0-2 with a 3.29 ERA in two career starts against Toronto and suffered the loss on May 24 when he gave up four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista doubled in the ninth inning on Saturday and has reached base in 36 consecutive games against the Mariners.

2. Seattle 1B Logan Morrison was hitless in four at-bats on Saturday and is batting just .125 in 64 at-bats during July.

3. Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion has homered seven times over the last two months after going deep eight times in May.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Mariners 2