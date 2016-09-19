Preview: Blue Jays at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have their best chance to make up ground in the American League wild-card race when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for the opener of their three-game series. The Mariners, who avoided being swept by Houston thanks to a 7-3 victory on Sunday, have won nine of 11 to close within two games of the fading Blue Jays for the second wild-card spot.

Seattle took two of three at Toronto from July 22-24 and has gone 27-18 since Aug. 2 to climb back into the chase for its first trip to the playoffs since 2001. Nori Aoki went 6-for-10 in the series against Houston for the Mariners, who send Taijuan Walker to the mound against Marco Estrada on Monday. The Blue Jays lost their last two against the last-place Los Angeles Angels over the weekend while their high-octane offense managed just one run. Devon Travis boasts a 15-game hitting streak and slugger Edwin Encarnacion has launched 40 homers and 118 RBIs for Toronto, which has a two-game lead for the final AL wild-card spot on both Seattle and Detroit.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (8-9, 3.78 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (6-10, 4.28)

Estrada has produced just one quality start in his last seven outings, going 1-5 during that stretch after losing to Tampa Bay at home last time out. The 33-year-old Mexican recorded that quality start on July 22, allowing two runs in six innings, but dropped to 0-3 lifetime versus the Mariners. Estrada, who is 5-2 on the road in 2016, has had trouble with Nelson Cruz (5-for-8, homer) while handling Robinson Cano (1-for-11).

Walker has won his last two starts, posting the first shutout of his career against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday as he scattered three hits with 11 strikeouts. The 24-year-old surrendered nine homers in the six outings before that gem and has served up 24 blasts in 22 starts overall. Ryan Goins is 3-for-7 with a homer versus Walker, who went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts against Toronto in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson, the reigning AL MVP, is 1-for-9 with four strikeouts over his last three games.

2. Seattle OF Seth Smith went 4-for-6 with a pair of homers and five RBIs over his last two contests.

3. The Blue Jays went 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position and left 19 on base in their last two games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Blue Jays 4