Preview: Blue Jays at Mariners

J.A. Happ never had come close to winning 20 games during a major-league career that began in 2007. But the left-hander is aiming to reach that milestone when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series.

Happ won 12 games for Philadelphia in 2009 and didn't surpass that total until this year's stellar campaign that has seen him win 13 of his last 14 decisions. The 33-year-old is attempting to join Boston's Rick Porcello (21) as the only 20-game winners in the major leagues thus far this season. Toronto All-Star Edwin Encarnacion raised his home run total to 41 - he is tied for second in the majors -- by belting a two-run shot in Monday's 3-2 victory. The Blue Jays occupy one of the American League's two wild-card spots while Seattle is three games off the pace after losing three of its last four contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (19-4, 3.27 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (16-11, 3.87)

Happ allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings to defeat the Mariners on July 24 and stands at 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA in four career starts against his former team. Seattle gave up on Happ last season, when he went 4-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 21 appearances (20 starts), and sent him to Pittsburgh for minor-league pitcher Adrian Sampson. Happ is 8-2 with a 3.46 ERA and a .225 opponents' batting average in 15 road starts.

Iwakuma has won back-to-back starts to raise his victory total to a career best. The big season comes after the 35-year-old initially left the team as a free agent in the offseason to sign a three-year deal with Los Angeles, but his physical concerned the Dodgers, who pulled back their offer - leading to Iwakuma's return to Seattle. He is 4-1 with a 2.50 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against Toronto and has shut down Josh Donaldson (3-for-21).

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson is hitless with five strikeouts in 11 at-bats over his last three contests and was ejected for arguing in the series opener.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is in a 2-for-24 funk over his last six games.

3. Encarnacion, who leads the AL with 120 RBIs, has swatted 14 career homers against Seattle.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Mariners 1