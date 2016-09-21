Preview: Blue Jays at Mariners

Felix Hernandez is the undisputed ace of the Seattle Mariners, and the club badly needs him to pitch like one when they conclude their three-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. Hernandez has been pounded in three of his last four outings while the Mariners are trying to avoid being swept by the Blue Jays.

Hernandez has posted a horrific 7.65 ERA during his poor stretch, and a turnaround would be timely with Seattle attempting to stay within range in the American League wild-card race. The 10-2 drubbing the Mariners suffered on Tuesday was their fourth loss in five contests and kept them three games behind Baltimore for the second wild-card spot. The Blue Jays are 4-2 entering the finale of their seven-game road trip and sit one game ahead of the Orioles for the first wild card. Edwin Encarnacion has gone deep in both games of the series to equal his career high of 42 homers and stands one behind Baltimore's Mark Trumbo for the major-league lead.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sportsnet (Toronto), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (13-2, 3.17 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (11-6, 3.79)

Sanchez is pitching for the first time since Sept. 11, when he was affected by a blister and gave up six runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings of a no-decision against Boston. Though he has lost just once in his last 13 decisions, the rough outing elevated his ERA above 3.00 for the first time in over two months. Sanchez is 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA in four career appearances (one start) against Seattle but has been taken deep by Kyle Seager (2-for-3).

Hernandez has struck out three or fewer batters in each of his last four turns, and his strikeouts-to-walks ratio (112-to-60) is the worst of his career. He lost to Houston in his last outing as he gave up six runs (five earned) and eight hits - two homers - in 4 1/3 innings. Hernandez is 7-6 with a 4.30 ERA in 15 career starts against Toronto and has dominated Melvin Upton Jr. (3-for-31) and Josh Donaldson (6-for-36, one homer) while struggling against Jose Bautista (8-for-25, three homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson belted his 35h homer on Tuesday to end a 16-game power drought.

2. Seager is hitless in seven at-bats in the series and is 4-for-32 over his last eight contests.

3. Toronto CF Kevin Pillar recorded three hits on Tuesday and is 6-of-8 in the series.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2