Mariners 6, Blue Jays 3: Kyle Seager and Kendrys Morales homered to back six strong innings from Chris Young as host Seattle beat Toronto for the second time in as many nights.

Dustin Ackley drove home a pair of runs and Logan Morrison had two hits as the Mariners improved to 7-1 in their last eight to climb into a tie with Detroit for the second wild card. Young (11-6) remained unbeaten in his last five starts, allowing one run on two hits, and Fernando Rodney got the final three outs for his 34th save.

Melky Cabrera and Jose Bautista had RBI doubles for the Blue Jays, who fell two games behind the Mariners and Tigers in the wild-card chase. J.A. Happ (8-7) gave up five runs - four earned - over six innings as Toronto dropped to 0-5 away from home in August.

The night started well for the Blue Jays when Jose Reyes led off the game with a walk and Cabrera followed with a run-scoring double, but Young quickly settled in and retired the next 14 batters. An error by Toronto center fielder Colby Rasmus on Austin Jackson’s single brought home Morrison with the tying run in the third before Seager lined a two-out homer into the seats in right in the fourth for a 2-1 edge.

Ackley’s two-run single in the fifth and Morales’ solo shot in the sixth extended the lead to 5-1 before Toronto strung together three straight hits and scored twice on a double by Bautista and Nolan Reimold’s deep sacrifice fly to left. Seattle added an insurance run when Morales delivered a two-out double and pinch runner James Jones scored when Aaron Loup couldn’t handle a throw at first base on Seager’s grounder.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Morrison extended his hitting streak to 13 games, matching his career high set with Miami in 2011. ... Blue Jays DH Adam Lind (foot) was activated off the 15-day disabled list and went 0-for-3. RHP Brad Mills was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for Lind. ... Seager went 2-for-4 to boost his career average to .360 in 21 games versus Toronto.