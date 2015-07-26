Blue Jays 8, Mariners 6

SEATTLE -- Toronto first baseman Chris Colabello, whose first career home run came in the 13th inning of a 2013 win over the Seattle Mariners, provided some Safeco Field heroics again Saturday in the Blue Jays’ 8-6 win.

Colabello’s bases-loaded, two-run single off Seattle closer Carson Smith in the top of the ninth inning finished off a Toronto comeback from three runs down.

The Blue Jays (50-49) trailed 6-4 in the eighth before pinch hitter Ezequiel Carrera tied the score with a two-run home run.

Toronto pitcher Aaron Sanchez, in his first relief appearance of the season after coming off the disabled list earlier in the day, got the win. Sanchez (6-4) pitched a scoreless eighth before Roberto Osuna came on to earn his fifth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Smith (1-3) suffered the loss after coming into a tie game in the top of the ninth inning. Former closer Fernando Rodney suffered his fifth blown save of the season when he served up Carrera’s homer in the eighth.

Seattle (45-53) used home runs from second baseman Robinson Cano and backup catcher Jesus Sucre to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the top of the second.

Toronto starter Drew Hutchinson, who was battling the flu, struggled through four innings while allowing seven hits and six runs (five earned). Hutchinson served up homers to Cano and Sucre, the first of Sucre’s career.

Former Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ couldn’t even get through two innings in his first start against his former team. Four walks in the second inning, including two with the bases loaded, led to his departure after just 1 2/3 innings.

After Seattle left fielder Seth Smith had given the Mariners a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first, Toronto put three runs on a wild Happ in the top of the second. Left fielder Danny Valencia tied the score with an RBI single before a pair of bases-loaded walks gave Toronto a 3-1 lead and ended Happ’s outing after just 52 pitches.

Happ threw 43 pitches in the second inning and was charged with three runs off one hit and four walks over 1 2/3 innings -- the southpaw’s shortest outing in more than a year.

Seattle got one of the runs back on a solo home run from Sucre, who ended an 0-for-16 streak with the first homer of his career to pull the Mariners to within 3-2 in the bottom of the second.

An error on Toronto second baseman Devon Travis put leadoff hitter Cano on base in the third, leading to an unearned run as Cano came around to score on Logan Morrison’s fielder’s choice.

The Mariners scored in each of the first four innings, with the big blow coming on a three-run homer from Cano in the fourth. His 10th home run of the season broke a tie to give Seattle a 6-3 lead.

Toronto got one run back on an RBI double from shortstop Jose Reyes in the sixth. Carrera’s pinch-hit homer tied the score 6-6 two innings later, extending Toronto’s streak of games with at least one home run to eight.

Seattle’s Smith walked the leadoff batter in the top of the ninth, then right fielder Jose Bautista’s double put runners on second and third before the Mariners’ closer intentionally walked designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion to get to Colabello.

Colabello, who hit his first career homer as a Minnesota Twin at Seattle on July 27, 2013, lined a single up the middle to score two runs on the way to the Toronto win.

NOTES: Toronto RHP Drew Hutchinson had his scheduled starts the previous two days pushed back before finally taking the mound Saturday. The flu prevented Hutchinson from being able to start Thursday or Friday. ... Seattle starter J.A. Happ spent the last three seasons with the Blue Jays. He was traded for OF Michael Saunders in the offseason. ... Because of the short turnaround, the Mariners gave SS Brad Miller and C Mike Zunino the day off while using RF Nelson Cruz as the designated hitter. ... Seattle went into Saturday’s game in search of its first three-game winning streak since late in May. ... Toronto has hit home runs in eight consecutive games.