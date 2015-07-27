Mariners 6, Blue Jays 5 (10 innings)

SEATTLE -- Outfielder Franklin Gutierrez finished off Sunday’s game with a one-out, solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5.

Seattle (46-53) won a three-game series for the first time since June 19-21 when Gutierrez took Toronto reliever Aaron Loup (2-5) deep for his third home run of the season.

The game included five home runs, with sluggers Nelson Cruz of the Mariners and Josh Donaldson of the Blue Jays adding mammoth shots to their impressive season totals. Donaldson drove in the first run of the game with a solo shot to left in the top of the first, his 24th homer of the season, then Cruz hit his 25th with a two-run bomb that tied the score 5-5 in the seventh.

Both Donaldson and Cruz had chances to be the hero in the ninth inning but came up short before Gutierrez finished off the three-hour, five-minute game.

Mariners reliever Joe Beimel (2-1) earned the win in a game that saw both starters recover from early struggles before a combined seven relievers took the mound.

A pair of early home runs -- by Donaldson and Seattle leadoff hitter Austin Jackson -- led to a 1-1 tie after just one inning, and things got strange after that.

The most odd moment came on an inning-ending triple play in the top of the fourth. With runners on first and third, second baseman Ryan Goins grounded into an unassisted out at first, then baserunner Kevin Pillar got caught in a rundown between first and second. Seattle shortstop Brad Miller, seeing runner Ezequiel Carrera break from third for home, ran toward Carrera and then threw to catcher Mike Zunino. Carrera backpedaled toward third, but Pillar also ended up at third after crossing second as Zunino cornered Carrera. Zunino ended up tagging Pillar and Carrera, the latter of whom had come off the bag when the umpire ruled Pillar out, and the triple play was complete.

It marked the 11th time in franchise history, and the first since 2010, that the Mariners recorded a triple play.

Carrera made up for the base-running gaffe with an inning-ending catch in the sixth, when he went over the wall to steal a possible two-run homer from Zunino, before leading off with a home run on the first pitch of the seventh inning. That gave Toronto a 5-3 lead.

Neither starting pitcher was very effective early on, with the first-inning homers setting the tone.

The Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second, thanks to a balk on Seattle starter Taijuan Walker with runners on second and third. After giving up a single to first baseman Justin Smoak and a double to catcher Russell Martin to start the inning, Walker was called for a balk that brought in Smoak from third. Ezequiel Carrera brought home Martin with an RBI single, then Donaldson added another RBI on a two-out sacrifice fly for a 4-1 Toronto lead in the second.

Seattle cut its deficit to 4-3 on RBI singles from Jackson and right fielder Nelson Cruz in the bottom of the third.

Toronto starter Mark Buehrle settled down to get through 5 2/3 innings, although he gave up 10 hits. Buehrle allowed three runs but did not factor into the decision.

Seattle’s Walker allowed four runs, three earned, off six hits over six innings.

Third-base umpire Jim Joyce had to come out of the game in the 10th inning, after being hit in the right calf by a foul ball off the bat of Seattle’s Cano. The game finished with just three umpires after Joyce limped into the visiting clubhouse for further evaluation.

NOTES: Seattle gave 2B Robinson Cano a lighter load on Sunday, when he served as designated hitter. Chris Taylor got the start at second base. Mariners 1B Logan Morrison got a day off, with Mark Trumbo starting at first. ... The Blue Jays carried an eight-game home run streak into Sunday’s game. ... Heading into Sunday’s game, the Mariners had not won a series of more than two games since June 19-21, when they took two out of three from Houston. ... The Blue Jays will take Monday off before hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in a series that begins Tuesday. ... Seattle opens a three-game home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.