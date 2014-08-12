Hernandez, Mariners cruise past Blue Jays

SEATTLE -- Felix Hernandez walked off the field after the seventh inning Monday and pointed a celebratory index finger toward the crowd. It was a small gesture with two innings remaining, but Hernandez rarely gets such a chance.

The Seattle Mariners ace turned in another outstanding performance, and this time he didn’t have to wait around to see how it turned out. After Hernandez’s teammates erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning, the Mariners rolled to an 11-1 win over the road-weary Blue Jays in a battle of American League wild-card contenders.

Twelve batters came to the plate during a sixth that saw Seattle (63-55) turn a one-run lead into a 9-1 laugher. Hernandez returned to the mound for one more inning to finish off yet another solid outing.

Hernandez (13-3) allowed three hits and one run over seven innings, marking his major-league-record 16th consecutive start of at least seven innings while allowing two runs or fewer.

“I‘m running out of words for Felix,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I thought he stepped up and gave us a great performance.”

The Mariners stayed within 1 1/2 games of the red-hot Kansas City Royals in the battle for the AL’s second wild-card spot. Toronto (63-57) lost a game on Seattle after entering the day in a virtual tie with the Mariners in the wild-card standings.

The Blue Jays were coming off a 6 1/2-hour, 19-inning marathon the previous day in Toronto. They won that game, beating the Detroit Tigers 6-5, but the residual effects were pretty obvious in Monday night’s game.

Triple-A call-up Brad Mills came on for starting pitcher Drew Hutchison in the sixth and struggled mightily but had to go the rest of the way to provide relief to the overworked Toronto bullpen. Seven of the first eight batters Mills faced reached base, but manager John Gibbons had little choice but to leave him out there.

“That didn’t go well,” Gibbons said of Mills’ outing, and the left-hander was designated for assignment after the game.

The Mariners amassed five extra-base hits in the sixth inning, including two from second baseman Robinson Cano.

Cano led off with a solo home run, which put the Mariners ahead 3-1. He later added an RBI double in the inning, after catcher Mike Zunino, right fielder Endy Chavez and shortstop Brad Miller each drove in a run with an extra-base hit. Zunino and Miller both tripled in the inning, and left fielder Dustin Ackley added a two-run single.

That was more than enough for Hernandez, who gave up a solo home run to Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista in the first inning but was almost unhittable the rest of the way. The only other Blue Jay to get a hit off him was center fielder Colby Rasmus, who went 2-for-3 and is now 7-for-10 in his career against Hernandez.

Hernandez struck out eight without issuing a walk and improved his season ERA to a league-leading 1.95.

“He’s by far one of the top three pitchers in the game,” Bautista said. “It’s hard to say whether he’s pitching better this year than he has because he’s always been really good.”

The 11 runs scored were the most in a Hernandez start since June 23. Seattle scored 11 total runs over his previous five starts heading into Monday.

“With Felix out there, when you give those guys a lead, they’ll put it away,” Gibbons said.

Hutchison (8-10) was charged with six runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Mills allowed five runs on three hits over 2 1/3 innings. The left-hander compiled a 27.00 ERA in two appearances with the Blue Jays.

The only good news for Toronto was that the game took just two hours, 43 minutes, a welcome change from the previous day’s marathon.

Neither Gibbons nor Bautista would blame Monday night’s performance on the previous day’s game.

“It didn’t have anything to do with (the loss in Seattle),” Gibbons said. “It didn’t help things, but it didn’t have anything to do with (Monday‘s) game.”

Said Bautista: “There’s no way we’re going to use something like that as an excuse.”

Cano, Ackley, Zunino and Miller each drove in two runs for the Mariners.

Boosted by a large contingent of Canadian fans who made the 3 1/2-hour drive from the border, the attendance of 41,168 was the second-largest Safeco Field crowd of the season. Only the home opener, with an announced crowd of 45,662, featured more fans this year.

“I‘m glad we had a lot of fans tonight,” the Mariners’ McClendon said, “because they sure did.”

NOTES: The Blue Jays selected the contract of LHP Brad Mills from Triple-A Buffalo after Sunday’s marathon, 19-inning win over Detroit. INF Ryan Goins was optioned to Buffalo to make room for Mills. Mills took over for starter Drew Hutchison in Monday’s sixth inning and struggled so badly that he was designated for assignment after the 11-1 loss. ... The Blue Jays’ team flight from Toronto arrived at 12:30 a.m. Seattle time, and manager John Gibbons said the three-hour time change worked in his players’ favor. ... The Mariners recalled OF James Jones before Monday’s game. Seattle had a roster spot available after optioning RHP Erasmo Ramirez to Triple-A Tacoma following his Sunday start. ... Mariners SS Brad Miller got a rare start in place of hot-hitting rookie Chris Taylor, and he went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. The left-handed-hitting Miller was originally platooning with Taylor, who earned the job outright after a strong start since his July 24 promotion.