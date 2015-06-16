Preview: Blue Jays at Mets

The Toronto Blue Jays just missed out on a franchise-record winning streak and will try to begin another when they wrap up the road portion of a four-game, home-and-home series at the New York Mets on Tuesday. The Blue Jays won 11 in a row before falling in 11 innings in Monday’s series opener.

Toronto took the lead in the top of the 11th and looked like it would earn its franchise-record 12th straight win before Lucas Duda’s bloop single with two outs drove in the tying run and Wilmer Flores’ single up the middle won it. New York has won four of its last five games and sits in first place in the National League East as the offense begins to catch up to the pitching. The Blue Jays’ three runs on Monday marked their fewest since a 2-0 loss at another NL East team, Washington, on June 2. Jose Bautista was the only member of the formerly scorching Toronto lineup to do much with a pair of solo home runs in the loss.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Scott Copeland (1-0, 0.90 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (6-4, 3.62)

Copeland is making his second spot start in less than a week as he takes the place of Aaron Sanchez (strained lat). Copeland held Miami to one run and six hits without walking a batter over seven innings to earn a win on Wednesday. The 27-year-old rookie made two relief appearances in May and did not allow a run in three total frames.

Harvey is enduring a bit of a rough patch and was rocked for seven runs on nine hits and a pair of walks in six innings to suffer a loss against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. The Connecticut native is having some trouble keeping the ball in the park and surrendered a total of eight home runs while going 1-3 in his last four turns. Harvey, who is making his first start against Toronto, struck out a season-low two on Wednesday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays LHP Brett Cecil suffered the blown save on Monday and has allowed at least one run in three of his last four appearances.

2. Duda is 6-for-14 with three doubles and three runs scored in his last three games.

3. Toronto is 0-10 all-time at the New York Mets.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Blue Jays 2