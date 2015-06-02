Preview: Blue Jays at Nationals (Game 2)

Mother Nature is the only thing that has slowed Toronto Blue Jays’ third baseman Josh Donaldson in the past week. The reigning American League player of the week, who topped the majors in runs, homers, RBIs and slugging percentage last week, leads the Blue Jays into Tuesday’s split doubleheader at the Washington Nationals after heavy rains washed out Monday’s scheduled series opener.

Donaldson belted six homers last week while going 11-for-25 with 11 runs scored and 11 RBIs, but the Blue Jays begin the interleague series having dropped three of their past four. The series features two of the most prolific home run hitters this season in Washington right fielder Bryce Harper (tied for the big-league lead with 18 homers) and Donaldson (tied for third with 15 homers). Washington hopes the unscheduled break Monday provides a breather as the NL East leaders were swept at Cincinnati last weekend. The Nationals’ bullpen was blitzed by the Reds for 14 runs in 11 2/3 innings.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet (Toronto), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (1-3, 3.89 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (6-3, 1.51)

Toronto has not won any of Estrada’s five starts since he joined the rotation in May. He has surrendered 16 earned runs in 28 2/3 innings as a starter, posting a 5.02 ERA while allowing 30 hits. Estrada, who started his career by making 15 appearances for Washington in 2008-09, is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against the Nationals.

Scherzer leads all NL pitchers in WAR (3.1), while ranking second in WHIP (0.879) and strikeouts (85) and third in ERA. He has won his past five starts and has not allowed more than one earned run in his past four appearances, posting a 1.75 ERA with 46 strikeouts and five walks in 36 innings during the winning streak. Scherzer has dominated Toronto in seven career starts, going 4-0 with a 1.68 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington promoted LHP Felipe Rivero from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday to give its beleaguered bullpen a fresh arm, optioning LHP Matt Grace.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista, limited to DH duty since April 21 due to a strain and an impingement in his right shoulder, is expected to return to the field Tuesday.

3. Nationals’ CF Denard Span, who left Sunday’s loss with a sore right knee, was not in the lineup Washington posted Monday before the game was postponed.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Blue Jays 2