Preview: Blue Jays at Nationals

After earning a doubleheader split in unlikely fashion, the Toronto Blue Jays look to earn their first series win on the road in nearly two months when they face the Washington Nationals in the finale of a three-game set. The Blue Jays rebounded from their first shutout loss of the season by beating Washington ace Max Scherzer for only their second road victory in 10 games.

Kevin Pillar belted a pair of homers to double his season total and collected four RBIs as Toronto halted a three-game skid. Josh Donaldson, the reigning American League player of the week, went 3-for-8 in the doubleheader to extend his hitting streak to eight games for the Blue Jays. Bryce Harper delivered the go-ahead RBI single in Game 1 on Tuesday and finished 3-for-7 in the twin bill for the Nationals, who have dropped four of five and surrendered 28 runs in the four setbacks. Taylor Jordan will make his first start of the season against Blue Jays left-hander Mark Buehrle.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (6-4, 4.97 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Taylor Jordan (0-1, 5.79)

Buehrle appeared he would not get out of the first inning last time out, giving up four quick runs, but he surrendered one hit the rest of the way en route to a complete-game victory at Minnesota. Buehrle has pitched at least 7 1/3 innings in three straight starts after failing to go beyond six frames in his first seven turns. The 36-year-old has made five career starts versus Washington, posting a 2-0 mark and 4.64 ERA.

Jordan’s season debut came under unenviable circumstances, as he was pressed into relief duty on Friday when Stephen Strasburg departed his start after throwing only 16 pitches. He pitched four scoreless innings before giving up a pair of runs in his first major-league appearance in 13 months. Jordan was 0-3 with a 5.61 ERA in five starts last year and went 1-3 with a 3.66 ERA in nine starts in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals CF Denard Span sat out both ends of Tuesday’s doubleheader with a knee injury sustained in Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati.

1. Blue Jays 1B Chris Colabello is riding a 13-game hitting streak.

3. Nationals SS Ian Desmond struck out in all four at-bats in Game 2 on Tuesday and is 1-for-15 in his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Nationals 4