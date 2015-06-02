Nationals 2, Blue Jays 0

WASHINGTON -- Jordan Zimmermann threw eight scoreless innings and ignited the winning rally in the fifth inning as the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Tuesday in the opener of a split doubleheader.

Zimmermann (5-2) gave up six hits with four strikeouts and loser R.A. Dickey (2-6) yielded two runs and eight hits with six strikeouts in six innings. Closer Drew Storen pitched a perfect ninth for his National League-best 17th save.

The Nationals broke up the scoreless game in the fifth as right fielder Bryce Harper smashed an RBI single to center field off Dickey to score Zimmermann, who led off with a line single.

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman followed with a sacrifice fly to score third baseman Yunel Escobar, who reached on a walk, to give Washington a 2-0 lead. Harper now has 29 RBIs since May 1.

Dickey, a former Mets pitcher, entered the game with a 4-1 record and a 2.58 ERA in his career at Nationals Park. His knuckleball was working early as he got second baseman Danny Espinosa to ground out on a 74 mph offering in the fourth.

Zimmermann, who threw 104 pitches, has not lost since April 18 to the Philadelphia Phillies. He has allowed just three earned runs in his last four starts and made his second career appearance against Toronto.

Zimmermann escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh when he induced pinch-hitter Russell Martin to ground into a double play.

Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista made his first appearance in the outfield in more than a month. Because of shoulder problems, he had been limited to being the designated hitter since April 21. Bautista made a nice catch against the wall in right in the first inning to rob Zimmerman of extra bases with two runners on base.

The Nationals had a chance to take a 1-0 lead in the third, but third baseman Josh Donaldson made a diving stop and threw out Zimmerman to end the inning with a runner on third. Washington had at least one hit in each of the first six innings and a baserunner in all eight innings.

Washington (29-22) snapped a three-game losing streak. The Blue Jays (23-30), facing the Nationals for the first time since 2012, have lost seven of the last eight to Washington.

Escobar had two hits for the Nationals and catcher Josh Thole had two for the Blue Jays.

Reliever Bo Schultz, called up May 29 from Triple-A, made his debut for the Blue Jays and pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Dickey. Schultz pitched in four games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last year in his rookie season.

NOTES: The scheduled starters for the second game of the split doubleheader Tuesday night will be Washington RHP Max Scherzer (6-3, 1.51 ERA) against Toronto RHP Marco Estrada (1-3, 3.89). ... Toronto LHP Brett Cecil played at DeMatha Catholic High in nearby Hyattsville, Md., and at the University of Maryland. He has a 1.30 ERA in his previous 39 outings. ... Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson, named the American League Player of the Week on Monday, entered Tuesday with a league-high 29 extra-base hits: 14 doubles and 15 homers. ... Washington 3B Yunel Escobar was hitting .363 (33-of-94) since May 4 going into Tuesday. The Nationals were 19-1 when he scored at least one run.