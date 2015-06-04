Blue Jays’ Buehrle blanks Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Mark Buehrle threw a six-hit shutout and his second straight complete game, but the veteran left-hander was also happy to talk about his single and hard slide into second base as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Washington Nationals 8-0 on Wednesday night.

“Hopefully, it was clean,” Buehrle said of his slide that helped break up a possible double play in the second inning. “I try to be an athlete when I am out there” on the bases.

Buehrle (7-4) now has 30 interleague wins, the most among active pitchers.

“I am not a huge ground-ball pitcher,” he said. “But I am better off when they hit the ball on the ground.”

Every Toronto starter had a hit and six players drove in runs for Buehrle, who entered the game getting 7.96 runs of support while in the game this season. It was his 10th career shutout and the first time he has thrown back-to-back, complete-game wins since 2004.

”That is as good as it gets,“ Toronto manager John Gibbons said. ”That was a masterpiece. It always seems when we need something he steps up. The guy is just good.

“I don’t know how to describe it. But I have seen it before. He has always been a control guy; his game is to dissect the plate.”

Buehrle threw just 93 pitches -- 66 for strikes -- in a game that took two hours and 13 minutes.

“He was good. He worked the corners and moves the ball well,” Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond said. “He has been doing it for a long time.”

Toronto (25-30) took two of three games in the series and won on the road for just the third time in 12 outings. Washington (29-24), with five losses in six games, has lost two series in a row after capturing its previous nine series.

Blue Jays second baseman Ryan Goins had a bloop double to left to drive in first baseman Justin Smoak to give the Blue Jays a 6-0 advantage in the sixth. Two batters later, shortstop Jose Reyes had his second RBI single of the game to up the margin to 7-0.

Right fielder Jose Bautista, who had two hits, smashed a solo homer in the ninth to make it 8-0.

The losing pitcher was Washington starter Taylor Jordan (0-2), who gave up seven runs and 10 hits in six innings. Reliever Taylor Hill took over in the seventh and gave up the Bautista homer in the ninth.

Toronto center fielder Kevin Pillar had two hits with an RBI. He has driven in five runs in his last two games.

Washington right fielder Bryce Harper and third baseman Yunel Escobar each had two hits.

The Blue Jays scored four runs in the top of the first inning against Jordan, who was making his first start of the year and the 15th of his career.

Bautista and left fielder Chris Colabello, who entered the game hitting .356, had back-to-back RBI singles to make it 2-0. Smoak drove in a run with a groundout and Pillar, who hit two homers in the nightcap of a doubleheader Tuesday, made it 4-0 with an RBI single to left.

Reyes hit a two-out single to right field in the fourth to increase the margin to 5-0 as Goins scored just ahead of a strong throw from Harper, who was named the National League Player of the Month earlier in the day.

But the night belonged to Buehrle.

“You know he is going to be aggressive in the zone early,” Desmond said. “You have to wait him out.”

The Nationals were not able to do that.

NOTES: Washington OF Bryce Harper was named the National League Player of the Month and Nationals RHP Max Scherzer was named the National League Pitcher of the Month on Wednesday. Harper had 13 homers and 28 RBIs in 26 games in May. Scherzer was 5-1 with a 1.67 ERA. ... The Nationals begin a four-game series at home Thursday against the Chicago Cubs. Washington will start LHP Gio Gonzalez (4-2, 4.73 ERA) against Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (4-4, 3.18). ... Toronto will begin a series at home Friday as RHP Aaron Sanchez (4-4, 3.88) starts for the Blue Jays. ... Toronto LHP Brett Cecil had not allowed a run in 37 of his last 40 outings going into Wednesday. The reliever is from nearby Dunkirk, Md., and was drafted by the Blue Jays from the University of Maryland in 2007. ... The Nationals won 20 of their first 21 games in which 3B Yunel Escobar scored a run. ... Washington allowed just 37 homers in its first 52 games.