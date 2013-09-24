Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles will try to recover from a rough afternoon in Tampa Bay and remain relevant in the American League wild card race when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Baltimore was leading 4-2 at Tampa Bay in the seventh inning before it lost All Star third baseman Manny Machado to an ugly leg injury and then watched as the Rays erased the deficit and won it in the ninth on a walk-off solo homer. The painful loss dropped the Orioles five games behind Cleveland for the second wild card spot with just six games to play.

Machado is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but the injury looked severe and the 21-year-old was forced to leave the field on a stretcher. Baltimore, who has lost five straight, at least gets to play its final six games at home against the last-place Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox, against whom it has enjoyed success in recent years. Toronto will be playing in its third city in as many days after losing in Boston on Sunday and in Chicago on Monday in a makeup game.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Todd Redmond (4-2, 3.82 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (16-7, 3.70)

Redmond has been one of the few positives when it comes to Toronto pitching this season, surprising many with a solid three-month run. He allowed just one run and four hits in seven innings against the New York Yankees on Thursday, the 11th time in 12 starts in which Redmond has surrendered three runs or fewer. One of those outings game was at Baltimore on July 13, but the 28-year-old lasted just four frames.

Tillman is showing few signs of slowing down after giving up three runs and fanning eight in seven strong innings at Boston on Thursday. He has still lost his last two starts, keeping him a win shy of becoming the first 17-game winner for Baltimore since Mike Mussina in 1999. Tillman surrendered four runs in eight frames in a loss at Toronto on Sept. 14 and is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in four starts versus the Blue Jays in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 2B Alexi Casilla spent Monday night in Tampa Bay for examinations after suffering a possible concussion in a collision with RF Nick Markakis.

2. Blue Jays RHP Jeremy Jeffress has produced 5 2/3 scoreless innings in seven appearances since being called up earlier this month.

3. Baltimore fell to 17-30 in one-run games with Monday’s loss. It was 29-9 in such affairs in 2012.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Blue Jays 3