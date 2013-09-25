Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

As weeks go, the Baltimore Orioles have had better. One day after being eliminated from playoff contention and two days after losing third baseman Manny Machado to a scary knee injury, the Orioles begin playing out the string Wednesday as they resume their three-game series with the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. A 5-4 10-inning loss to the Blue Jays in the series opener, combined with Cleveland’s victory over the Chicago White Sox, ended Baltimore’s wild-card hopes.

Even more of a concern - certainly in the long-term - was the injury to Machado, which is not as bad as originally feared. The 21-year-old phenom tore a minor ligament but could begin running within eight weeks and is expected to make a full recovery in time for next season. Toronto has been playing meaningless games for weeks now as it sends right-hander Esmil Rogers to the hill against Baltimore counterpart Bud Norris.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Esmil Rogers (5-8, 4.52 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Bud Norris (10-12, 4.12)

Rogers enjoyed a run as the Blue Jays’ most productive starter when he was first inserted into the rotation, but he has struggled with inconsistency of late. The 28-year-old Dominican has allowed five runs over 8 1/3 innings in his last two starts after tossing 14 scoreless innings in consecutive wins over the Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins. Rogers is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in one start and seven relief appearances against the Orioles.

Norris’ recent history mirrors that of Rogers, with back-to-back solid starts followed by less-than-impressive outings the next two times out. The 28-year-old California native is coming off a gut-wrenching loss to Tampa Bay in which he allowed the go-ahead single to David DeJesus in a 5-4, 18-inning defeat Friday night. That loss proved costly for the Orioles, who went on to get swept by the Rays and fall out of the wild-card race.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes has five hits in 13 career at-bats against Norris.

2. Baltimore is 17-31 in one-run games in 2013 after going 29-9 in the same situations a season ago.

3. Toronto leads the season series 9-8.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3