Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

Mark Buehrle has struggled mightily against the Baltimore Orioles this season. The veteran left-hander will get one more chance at revenge Thursday night as the Toronto Blue Jays wrap up a three-game set with the host Orioles. Baltimore’s loss in the series opener knocked the club out of playoff contention, and the Orioles took out their frustrations on the Blue Jays the following night by erasing an early deficit and cruising to a 9-5 victory.

With both teams falling short of expectations in 2013, the focus in Thursday’s rubber match is whether Buehrle can finally solve the vaunted Baltimore lineup. The first-year Blue Jays starter is 0-2 with an 8.18 ERA in two starts against the Orioles this season. Baltimore counters with Miguel Gonzalez, who outdueled his Thursday counterpart 11 days ago and has enjoyed a great deal of success at Camden Yards.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (12-9, 4.09 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (10-8, 3.94)

Buehrle bounced back from a difficult loss to the Orioles with six innings of one-run ball in a 4-2 triumph over the Boston Red Sox last time out. The 34-year-old surpassed the 200-inning mark for the season in the game, prompting manager John Gibbons to saddle him with an unusual nickname. “Steady Eddy,” Gibbons told reporters afterward. “Doing what he has been doing his whole career. You got 25 Buehrles and you’re probably going to have a good year.”

Gonzalez has been rather steady himself, allowing more than three runs in just one of his last 10 outings. He limited the Blue Jays to a run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings in his Sept. 15 victory but was forced to leave earlier than he would have liked after straining his groin. The 29-year-old native of Guadalajara, Mexico is 6-2 with a 3.81 ERA in 12 home starts and one relief appearance, and has limited Toronto hitters to a .224 average over his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 1B Chris Davis, who leads the majors with 52 home runs, is 6-of-14 with a pair of homers in his career against Buehrle.

2. Baltimore rookie 2B Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-3 with a homer and three runs scored in his major-league debut Wednesday.

3. The season series is knotted at nine wins apiece.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4